Khloé Kardashian's siblings are speaking out about the birth of the Revenge Body star's daughter. And they did so in adorable fashion. To start, Kylie Jenner responded to Khloé Kardashian's baby news, as People noted. Her response, which was posted via her Snapchat account late on April 12, was the first direct statement on the happy news from any of Kardashian's siblings.

In previous snaps that Jenner posted, she could be seen hanging out with her BFF Jordyn Woods traveling in a car. The Life of Kylie star posted another video to her account as the two friends took a drive around town, where she congratulated her sister on the baby news. It was a video that was reminiscent of many other Snapchats Jenner has posted in the past, just with a message for the baby added. She even put a little Kardashian/Jenner-approved spin on her response. Jenner captioned her lovely, pink-hued video with, "Kongrats, Khloé! It's a girl!" Her caption was filtered with a flurry of pink balloons, in honor of Kardashian's newborn daughter.

As previously mentioned, Jenner's Snapchat response to Kardashian's baby news was the first direct statement from any of the famous siblings on the matter. However, it wasn't the only recent response from someone in the KarJenner crew. On April 13, Kim Kardashian posted her congratulations to her sister on Twitter. And her statement is all sorts of sweet.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

More to come...