No one knows how to make a statement on social media quite like the Kardashian and Jenner family. The social media queens know exactly what they're doing. At first glance, it might look like Kylie Jenner just shared a photo from the Met Gala, but there might actually be more to the story. It seems like Kylie Jenner responded to rumors about Stormi's father with her latest Instagram caption.

Late Monday night, Jenner posted a photo on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott at the Met Gala with the caption "Stormi's Parents." That seems like a normal caption that any new mother would write, but that might not be the case here. Jenner might be making a more significant statement with this seemingly innocuous photo caption.

Unfortunately, there have been rumors that the rapper is actually not the father of Jenner's daughter. This is all thanks to different photos that circulated on social media with side-by-side photos of baby Stormi and Jenner's bodyguard Tim Chung. There were also plenty of comments about how much "Stormi looks like him," which is ridiculous and honestly disrespectful to Jenner, Scott, and their daughter.

As of this moment, neither Jenner nor Scott have directly addressed the paternity gossip, but it would make sense to assume that the Instagram caption was the new mom's subtle way of dismissing the chatter.

In contrast, Jenner's bodyguard squashed the rumors with a more head-on approach with a post on Instagram. Chung captioned a screen shot of the written statement with "My first and last comment." He wrote in the post, "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable.” Yes, they are, but unfortunately he did feel the need to comment to kill this story once and for all.

He continued, "Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

These rumors are not only rude to Jenner's family, but they are also damaging to Chung's reputation as a bodyguard. He doesn't deserve to be embroiled in a scandal for the sake of a "funny" meme for Instagram

Chung concluded the post, "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Before these rumors hit the internet, Stormi's father, Travis Scott, proudly posted about his daughter on social media. On February 4, the rapper celebrated Stormi's birth when he tweeted, "2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!"

On March 3, Scott shared a photo of Stormi with the caption "Our little rager !!!!"

Now that Chung has officially denied the paternity allegations and Jenner has seemingly done the same, lets hope that the rumors die down once and for all. Babies grow and change every day. One day she may look just like her mom, another she may look just like her dad, and a week later she might appear to be a perfect mixture of the two. It is downright disrespectful to say that she looks like someone else who is not her father and insinuate that he actually is her true father. And if Jenner was making the point it seems like she was with her Instagram caption, then she must feel the same way.