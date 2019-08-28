Red carpet moments are always a great place to draw style inspiration. When celebrities step out in new trends, fans are ready to copy them ASAP. Kylie Jenner wore a retro updo to support her rapper beau Travis Scott at the premiere of his Netflix Documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. And the hairstyle has never made ponytails look so aesthetically pleasing.

As unimpressive as a simple ponytail might sound, the way King Ky styled hers will transport you back to the ‘50s and ’60s. As the couple took photos at the premiere, you can’t help but notice the cute and classic hairstyle on top of Kylie’s head. The look featured a high ponytail with a simple flare at the ends. Plus, Kylie made the look even more of a throwback with the addition of a swoop side bang tucked neatly behind her ear.

Prior to the premiere, Kylie also posted a video of herself in the mirror, showing off the retro hairstyle to her Instagram Story viewers. As it turns out, Kylie herself was inspired by another famous person in which she derived the look. In the video, Kylie captioned it with “@bellahadid with the style inspo.” Clearly, even trendsetters like Kylie are influenced by other trendsetters.

Kylie Jenner via Instagram Stories

This flashback hairstyle is too chic and sleek not to cop for yourself for the fall.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Kylie may have been inspired by models like Bella Hadid, as well as her own sister Kendall, for some time now. The social media star has been on a rampage of slicked back hair over the summer, and this ponytail look is is just one of many of the retro hair looks she's tried.

Once Kylie took out her extensions back in July, it was game on for turning out classic "hairspiration" from the past.

Wearing a half up half down look, Kylie mixed and matched eras with her flared hair to contrast her '90s leather Aaliyah-like "Try Again" pants and a black one sleeve top.

Kylie followed suit in her blast from the past hairstyles with something much simpler that almost anyone could recreate at home. The makeup guru posed for another mirror photo with this simple short style featuring flipped ends, a cute side part, and a hair clip to bring this look back from the fashion archives.

But the '60s hair didn't stop with Instagram posts either. Kylie went so far as to make sure it fit the theme of the latest Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection. Throughout her campaign photos, Kylie rocked this half updo with laid baby hairs and full glam rolled in money-themed satin fabric. Extra doesn't even come close to appropriately describing how extravagant the whole outfit is.

The Kardashians and the Jenners have become a good references to look to for style advice. With enough experience in learning how to put outfits together for events, icons like Kylie can definitely help write the book on what makes something "fashion."