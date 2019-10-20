Kylie Jenner, personal vocalist for Stormi Webster, has reached new heights thanks to her meme-able music moment. Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” video has received the celebrity treatment from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and many more. On Oct. 10, the makeup mogul published a video on YouTube that gave fans an office tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ. During the tour, Jenner enters a nursery to wake up her 1-year-old daughter Stormi, and thus, a meme was born when the reality star burst into a melodic rendition of the words, “Rise and shine.”

After the clip made the rounds on social media, the memes began to roll in. Jenner’s brief musical stylings have since been turned into a custom ringtone (one very much approved by Jenner’s sister, Kendall) and remixed into several EDM mixes. Jenner herself even capitalized on the viral moment and debuted official “rise and shine” merchandise on her website.

Now, her peers are getting in on the phenomena of the song. On Instagram on Oct. 19, Cyrus shared her own cover of "Rise and Shine" alongside her new beau Cody Simpson. In the video, Simpson strums an acoustic guitar while Cyrus croons, “Rise and shine.” The “Malibu” singer captioned the post, “your new alarm clock.”

Cyrus isn’t the only pop singer to sample the viral video. On Instagram Story on Oct. 16, Ariana Grande shared a “Rise and Shine” rendition of her own. She wrote in the video, “@kyliejenner can i sample.” Grande’s cover even invoked a response from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande,” Jenner wrote in her own Instagram Story. “As long as I'm in the music video."

During a concert in Pasadena, California, Lizzo offered the crowd a cover of her own with a flute twist. In a Twitter clip shared by a fan on Oct. 19, the “Truth Hurts” rapper sings, “Rise and shine.”

Elsewhere, comedian Terry Crews offered his own take on Twitter on Oct. 19. In a clip with America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel, Crews sang the viral tune to wake up his fellow co-host. “RISE AND SHINE LIKE @kyliejenner!” Crews wrote.

While Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” has been a critical hit among the masses, it appears as though not everyone is a fan of the song. On Instagram on Oct. 18, Jenner shared a video of her daughter Stormi, whom she welcomed with rapper Travis Scott in February 2018, dancing to a heavily auto-tuned rendition of “Rise and Shine."

“Do you like it?” Jenner asks her daughter in the clip. The 1-year-old then responds, “Daddy sings!” Jenner replied, “No baby, that’s mommy! Mommy’s singing. Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” Stormi then said, “Daddy sing, daddy sing!”

Stormi may not be too impressed with her mom's "Rise and Shine," but the song is a viral hit among the masses.