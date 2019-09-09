Kris and Kylie Jenner may be very fortunate in life, being two of the most successful women in the entertainment industry, but they also understand the importance of spreading that good fortune around. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie and Kris Jenner gave a surprise donation to some incredibly well-deserving women who have made a difference in their community. And the video of the moment may just leave you a tad emotional.

In a sneak preview of the Sept. 9 episode, host Ellen DeGeneres announced that Kylie was going to give away $1 million on the show to deserving individuals. After receiving numerous applications and messages, DeGeneres said that there was "one that really caught our attention." As they went on to describe, that person happened to be a woman named Samantha, who created the organization Nest of Love, a program which brings women together every week in order to help mentor them.

Samantha, along with ten other members of the Nest of Love team, were brought to DeGeneres' studio under the guise of shooting a promo for the series' season premiere. However, they were unaware that they were really there because they were about to be honored for their charitable efforts by none other than Kris and Kylie themselves.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

In the midst of answering a question about who inspires them (their answer was "boss babe" Kylie, by the way), DeGeneres popped up onscreen, along with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, to share some happy news with the honorees. They first revealed that they were gifting $150,000 to the Nest of Love organization, a move that was enough to make everyone overwhelmed by their generosity.

But, of course, the generous moves (and subsequent emotional moments) didn't top there. Kris and Kylie went on to present Nest of Love's founder Samantha with a Kylie Cosmetics kit filled with $100,000 just for her. The mother-daughter duo didn't let anyone go home empty-handed, so they gave the other Nest of Love organizers $50,000 each.

That made their grand total of gifts worth $750,000 (DeGeneres revealed that Kylie would be giving away $250,000 to another recipient at a later date). Not only were the recipients understandably thrilled, but Kylie and Kris were clearly so excited and moved to be a part of the major moment, too, which only made it all the more special.

If you're a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, you would know that the crew is fond of giving back to the community. In 2017, Kylie shared that she would be celebrating her birthday in a very charitable way. For her birthday, the makeup mogul announced on Instagram (alongside her longtime friend and cancer survivor Harry Hudson) that a portion of the proceeds for Kylie Cosmetics would be donated to Teen Cancer America. She also revealed to E! News in 2017 that "I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself."

As for Kris, she has remarked in the past that she learned firsthand from her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian that it is incredibly important to always be generous, per Entertainment Tonight. She said, during the Angel Ball that was held in honor of Kardashian in 2016,

"One of the things [Robert] used to teach me and passed down to our children was about philanthropy and about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully and generously... He taught me and them that no matter what you do in life... you give back and you do it without saying a word."

Clearly, based on their recent generous move on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, both Kris and Kylie have taken a note from Kardashian's playbook, as the mother-daughter pair are all about putting a generous foot forward.