Love is in the air for Lady Gaga. After much speculation into her current relationship status, Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino, according to People. Naturally, the singer made the low-key confirmation in the complete style during a lovely speech she gave at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration. (Bustle reached out to Gaga's rep for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The Star is Born actor was honored at the event, where she gave a speech thanking all of those near and dear to her. "Thank you to all the loved ones in my life" the singer said, per Us Weekly, "Bobby [Campbell, her manager], I love you. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy, thanks for giving me my first leading role [in American Horror Story: Hotel]. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you.”

It's a rather subtle way of announcing that she's officially engaged, but considering that this is the first time she's acknowledged the long-rumored news, it was also pretty major. In fact, there have been rumors about the couple's engagement dating as far back as November 2017, when it was reported by sources such as Us Weekly. The publication reported that Gaga and Carino became engaged sometime during the summer of 2017, with the talent agent supposedly asking the singer's father for permission to marry her.

More to come...