After winning the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year's Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga used her Grammys acceptance speech to call attention to the importance of mental health and being there for peers who might be suffering from mental illness.

When Gaga took the stage to accept her award, naturally, one of the first people she thanked was her A Star Is Born co-star and "Shallow" collaborator, Bradley Cooper. After that, though, she shifted the focus of her speech to the more general creative community. In addressing the crowd watching her, Gaga said,

"If I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that address mental health issues. They're so important. And a lot of artists ... a lot of artists deal with that. And we gotta take care of each other. So, if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away. And if you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody ... and take them up in your head with you."

Gaga has long-been outspoken about the importance of mental health. Take, for example, her recent op-ed for The Guardian in October 2018, which she co-wrote with World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus. "At present, every nation in the world is 'developing country' when it comes to mental health," the duo wrote.

The piece continued,

"Yet despite the universality of the issue, we struggle to talk about it openly or to offer adequate care or resources. Within families and communities, we often remain silenced by a shame that tells us that those with mental illness are somehow less worthy or at fault for their own suffering."

Shortly thereafter, she took yet another opportunity to call attention to the issue.

