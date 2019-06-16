Not many people were prepared to fall in love with Lana Condor after she made teen romance cool again in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. But it’ll shock absolutely no one that Lana Condor's 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet outfit was as summery sweet as can be.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with awards season, the Deadly Class actor has been flourishing in the fashion department with all her red carpet looks. While en route to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, she took to Instagram with her To All The Boys co-star Madeleine Arthur to give fans a sneak peek at their dresses.

“And we got ready together and we’re wearing the same designer, which was not planned,” Condor explained in her Instagram Stories.

When she finally arrived, Condor showed off the multicolored floral mini dress with its sweetheart neckline and super cute puffer sleeves. The actor kept gave a nod to the '60s with her short bob with flipped out ends, and completed her beauty look with a soft eye and a pink nude lip.

According to a press release, Condor went big with her jewelry, donning a plethora of cute, icy pieces made for the season. Condor rocked a pair of Swarovski Lucky Goddess Pierced Earrings, the brand’s No Regrets Ring in pink crystals, another No Regrets Ring in orange crystals, and the luxury brand’s Sunshine Cocktail Ring from.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Making her dress and the jewelry the primary focus of her look, Condor opted for a pair of burgundy brown pumps to go with her artsy-looking dress.

Condor's attendance for the night's festivities is due to two nominations for "Best Movie" and "Best Kiss" for her hit Netflix film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Despite being up against some huge blockbuster movies, her Netflix film is among one of the most watched programs on the streaming platform.

While Condor usually wears a simple face of makeup for nearly all of her red carpet looks, she always makes up for it with her eye-catching outfits. When Condor attended her first Met Ball in May, her dress definitely spoke volumes more than her makeup. Literally.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking like an actual wedding cake topper, Condor made her Met Gala debut wearing an all tulle pink Giambattista Valli gown and another soft glam eyeshadow look. And somehow, some way, Condor still managed to make it long, but leggy AF. It's not hard to see why Anna Wintour approved this romantic comedy darling to attend fashion's biggest and brightest night.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Condor wore a similar floral mini dress from Dolce and Gabbana that also featured a dramatic set of puffer sleeves. But instead of going for a soft makeup look, Condor amped things up with her makeup to match the fiery hues in her floral dress.

Lana Condor is quietly becoming a fashion icon in her own right. We can't wait to see what she wears to the next awards show.