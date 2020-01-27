The red carpet styling process is one we can't typically relate to: a celebrity and stylist search through tons of designer outfits until they find the perfect look. Or better still, they ask a designer to create a custom outfit exclusively for them. But every once and awhile, a celeb tries one of our favorite shopping rituals for their red carpet appearance: simply going to the mall. Such was the case with Lana Del Rey who went to an everyday shopping center for her Grammys dress. And her gesture is a reminder to all that a galleria 'fit never fails to come in handy for a special occasion.

While other stars dressed in looks from Gucci, Giambattista Valli, and Christian Siriano, Del Rey’s dress was plucked from the racks of Saks Fifth Avenue. The fully beaded evening gown in question is an Aidan Mattox dress that was a last-minute pick, according to Del Rey. And believe it or not, it actually replaced the outfit she was originally planning to wear.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” Del Rey told ET on the carpet. “I tailored it right there... So, you know, a little mix and match. ... We're making it all work.”

Before you start asking, yes, you can still buy the dress. Retailing at $595, the Grammy look is up there in price, but Saks is currently offering up to $250 using the code SHOPSF. However, sizes are selling out fast, so get yours while you can.

Aidan Mattox Fully Beaded Evening Gown

The evening gown boasts all over beading and short fluttery sleeves with keyhole detailing on the bodice. And according to the site, it's designed in a column silhouette. Del Rey got the look tailored to her waist size, so you may want to size down if you shop this celebrity favorite for yourself.

Fans love a relatable fashion queen who checks for a bargain. And honestly, this gives fans another opportunity to steal Lana's classic retro style for themselves.