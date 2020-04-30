The '90s have had their resurgence — and now, the '00s are about to have theirs. Lancôme's Juicy Tubes are back just in time for their 20th anniversary, and although you may no longer lounge around in a pair of hot pink sweats with "Juicy" emblazoned on the bottom, the glosses will always be a makeup must-have.

The newly released Juicy Tubes come in three finishes — sparkle, creamy, and jelly — and will be available for purchase starting May 1 at Sephora and on Lancôme's website. Each tube retails for $20 and are scented, according to Allure. Lovers of the old-school beauty staple can shop scents like cupcake, dreamsicle, and marshmallow, and they'll also recognize the product's familiar "sticky cushion" texture. The glosses will also keep your lips hydrated for up to four hours.

The brand has also expanded the shade range. Back when the tube first launched 20 years ago, customers had only eight options — but now, with the relaunch, Lancôme is rolling out 20 color options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.