Two months after USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, the man who supervised Nassar at MSU, former dean William Strampel, has been arrested, according to the Detroit Free Press. He's now facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer — as well as an allegation that he failed to act when confronted with complaints about Nassar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Bustle has reached out to Strampel's attorney for comment.

Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine for a majority of the time Nassar practiced there, has been charged with one felony and three misdemeanors, including a high-court misdemeanor, which falls between a misdemeanor and a felony. His alleged crimes include fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty, and misconduct of a public official. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tribune.

Officials will provide an update regarding the Michigan Attorney General's office's ongoing investigation into MSU and the potential role some administrators could've played at noon on Tuesday.

Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in jail for crimes including sexual misconduct and possession of child pornography. He's currently serving his time in a federal prison in Arizona, according to CNN. He practiced sports medicine under Strampel for years, before the dean was forced to step down from his managerial position late last year following the scandal involving Nassar, NBC reported.

Strampel has been a focus of the Michigan Attorney General's investigation since the beginning, according to the Tribune. An attorney representing the more than 150 girls who accused Nassar of sexual misconduct, John Manly, said his clients were "encouraged" by Strampel's arrest.

"Our clients are encouraged by the Attorney General's action today," Manly said in a statement. "It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable."

A few weeks ago, MSU's new interim president, John Engler — who took over after former president Lou Anna Simon stepped down following Nassar's arrest — announced he was panning to revoke Strampel's tenure, allowing him to be terminated, according to NBC.

"William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions," Engler said in a statement last month, "particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety."

More to come ...