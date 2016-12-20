Listen, we have all been there. It's just a day or two prior to the White Elephant exchange (or Secret Santa, or Elfster — whatever you folks do) that you signed up for weeks ago, and you do not have a present still. It's not for lack of trying, you simply forgot until literally today. So, it's time to figure out where to buy a last minute White Elephant gift for that friend or coworker.

Finding a present that works for a White Elephant exchange between colleagues can be tough. You want to find a balance between sweet, useful, appropriate, and interesting — nothing too bananas, but definitely not a paperweight or a mug with the word "CUTE" on it. Of course, some of the hardest gifts to buy are ones for people who you know and love, like your best friends or your family members — especially if you are being told to stay under a certain price point, most likely under $20 or $30. It has to be fun and playful, perhaps even a conversation starter.

Most importantly, you have got to be able to ship it overnight considering the holidays are literally just around the corner. If you're in a bind, these are the most clever gifts that can arrive in just a day to your home or office. Some even come wrapped already!

1. A Bluetooth Beanie That Can Play Music While You Wear It Amazon SoundBot Wireless Bluetooth Beanie, $18, Amazon This high-tech Bluetooth winter hat can play your favorite music or podcasts without you having to deal with corded headphones or uncomfortable earbuds. A three-button control panel within the hat allows you to take calls, choose your music, and even lower and raise the volume. This is one White Elephant gift that your party will be fighting over.

2. An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With A Wine Pourer Amazon Chefman Electric Wine Opener, $21, Amazon This handy electric wine opener makes it a breeze to open and air out your favorite wines. An easy-to-use up and down button on the front allows you to screw into and then pull out the cork from the bottle. And, this even comes with a wine pourer attachment so not a drop will be spilled. This makes for a fantastic gift for a White Elephant or a Secret Santa, and also works as a present for yourself (I mean, you deserve this, no?).

3. A Fantastic Party Game Modeled After Ping Pong Amazon Gate 35 Party Pong Ultimate Drinking Game, $15, Amazon Played just like ping pong, this adult version of the classic game comes with 12 champagne glasses and 12 beer glasses so you can play whichever version you prefer. How you play: Take turns trying to shoot one of the four included ping pong balls into the glasses across from you. If you get it in, the opposite team drinks whatever is in the glass. The first team to land a ping pong ball into all of the glasses opposite them, wins.

4. A Wildly-Popular Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon VicTsing Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $25, Amazon I don't know a single person who doesn't enjoy a shower more when music or a podcast is playing. That's where this cult-favorite shower speaker comes into the picture. Waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, this speaker connects via Bluetooth to your preferred device to play your favorite tunes while you shower. It's even designed with a handy clip so you can clip it to a shower caddy, or a suction cup so you can fix it to your wall if you prefer.

5. A Gorgeous Bamboo Cutlery & Cutting Board Set Amazon Greener Chef Bamboo Cutting Board Gift Set, $28, Amazon If you run with a crowd that likes to cook a lot, this bamboo cutting board set is a great choice (and so easy to wrap up). It features a cutting board with a flat spatula, wide spoon, and tongs, all made out of naturally antibacterial bamboo.

6. A Wearable Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon Tree Of Life Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace, $15, Amazon With four gorgeous essential oils including peppermint and lavender, this essential oil diffuser necklace is a creative and unique gift to give someone that will allow them to feel calmer throughout the day while accompanying any outfit with a cute statement piece.

7. An Affordable Drone That Everyone Will Want To Bring Home Amazon Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone, $25, Amazon A remote-controlled drone like this one is always a hit at White Elephants. This model is designed with a wind-resistant body and can even flip through the air. The remote is easy to use, with joysticks that you can adjust to control the drone as it flies through the air.

8. A Foot Massager That Is A Self-Care Essential Amazon TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller, $20, Amazon Considering how many purposes this foot massager can serve, it'll be a stand-out hit at a White Elephant party. Not only do the pressure points alleviate tension and pain from your arches and the balls of your feet, but it's also great for more serious foot conditions like plantar fasciitis.

9. Beverage Stones That Keep Your Drink Cold Without Watering It Down Amazon Exclusive Whiskey Stones Set, $22, Amazon When ice melts, watering down your drink, it's pretty much always headed straight for the sink. That's why these metal chilling stones are such a great gift. Whether you're sipping on iced coffee, whiskey, or wine, these stones will stay cold for hours in your drink.