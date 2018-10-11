In certain situations, you just have to draw the line. On Wednesday, while accepting an award from the National Archives Foundation, former First Lady Laura Bush said that Jeb Bush wasn't invited to her daughter Barbara's wedding on Sunday. But the decision not to invite him certainly doesn't mean the family singled him out.

In fact, from People Magazine's exclusive coverage, it looks like only 20 people total were invited to the secret ceremony for Barbara and screenwriter Craig Coyne's wedding at the family home in Kennebunkport, Maine. "It was just our family and Craig’s family," Laura told journalist Cokie Roberts at the National Archives Foundation gala, according to The New York Post. "And we didn’t invite Jeb, or Neil, or any of those Bushes," she said, referring to her husband's brothers.

Even though Jeb, former governor of Florida and 2016 presidential candidate might have been left out, it appears that the celebration included other close members of the Bush family. "They wanted to get married [in Maine] because my grandfather is here," Barbara's twin sister Jenna Hager Bush told The Today Show on Monday. "It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister. But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was beautiful."

"We’ve been excited to do such a small wedding with just our family," Barbara told People. Bustle has reached out to Laura Bush for comment on the report about who was and wasn't invited.

More to come ...