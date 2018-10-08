Laurie Hernandez Has Just The Heartwarming Inspo Your IG Needs

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez sprung into our hearts during the 2016 Summer Games. But her influence and appeal has spread far beyond the podium, as she inspires women and young girls to speak up, achieve their dreams, and to simply have fun. That's why she's included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Latinx voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Describe yourself in one line, including how you identify and what you do.

“I identify as Puerto Rican, and I am an Olympic gold medalist for gymnastics!”

What do you hope people take away from following you on social media?

“Spread kindness and be real! Love who you are.”

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Latinx community?

“After the Olympic Games is when I noticed that people were watching what I did and that a younger generation of Latinx girls and boys were looking up to me. With projects like my Barbie with Mattel and my Ob.sess clothing line, I hope to inspire others to embrace who they are and go after their wildest dreams.”

Who's another Latinx person you would recommend to follow on social media?

“I have three! Lin-Manuel Miranda is incredible, especially on Twitter. He posts motivational tweets that make the days a bit brighter. Gina Rodriguez also posts #MovementMondays, which talk about different celebrities helping to create change! Lastly, America Ferrera, because she’s so positive! I’m inspired by these three role models.”

