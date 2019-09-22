When Giuliana Rancic pulled them over on the E! Red Carpet early Sunday evening, Laverne Cox and her 2019 Emmys date, Chase Strangio, an attorney working with the American Civil Liberties Union, wasted no time in getting straight to business. Bypassing the usual small talk, Cox showed off her LGBTQ pride flag clutch and explained that she was walking the carpet with Strangio in the name of #RiseUpOct8, a movement to a raise awareness about the upcoming Oct. 8 Supreme Court arguments about whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 will apply to LGBTQ workplace discrimination cases.

Cox told Rancic that the minute she heard about "the incredible blessing" of being nominated for the third time in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Orange Is The New Black, she knew that she wanted to use the visibility to talk about issues that mattered to her. She said, "I was like 'this is weird.' I thought there has to be a bigger reason. I thought maybe it's about this case."

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has previously stated that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the landmark decision that guarantees anti-discrimination protections on the basis of race, religion, national origin and sex, also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. However, the Trump administration filed a brief in August 2019, according to NBC News, arguing that "sex" does not refer to sexual orientation or gender identity, thus stripping the LGBTQ community of workplace protections. On Oct. 8, the court will hear the arguments of three cases of reported LGBTQ workplace discrimination — Altitude Express, Inc. v. Zarda, Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

This is what Cox and her ACLU attorney date Strangio want people to pay

