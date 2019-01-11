There are two kinds of people who celebrate Valentine’s Day—the ones who dot their I’s with hearts and the ones who use the holiday to spend money on their own damn self. If you identify with the latter, then Lazy Oaf’s new Valentine’s Day collection (offers sizes 2-16/18) will put you in the mood to treat yo’self to some cute and cozy fashion.

Not everyone is linking up with a significant other to exchange teddy bears and roses, but rather staying in and (unabashedly) filling their tummies with chocolates. Instead of going for lovey-dovey sentiments like many brands emulate for the season of hearts and hookups, Lazy Oaf’s inspiration for its Valentine’s Day collection is described as “Less Cupid and more Satan in high heels.” For all you deviant baddies out there, this one’s for you.

Not only does the collection feature pieces that quite literally read “weirdo” and “cold-hearted” in the form of cardigans, tops, and jackets, but there are even accessories including fuzzy slippers and some thick knickers to complete the, well, lazy oaf aesthetic. Who says you can’t be a couch potato while unleashing your inner She-Devil?

For those of you who will be riding solo this Valentine’s Day and need something comfy to kick it in at home, here are some of the best picks.

Cold Hearted Sweater Dress

Only the cold-hearted can rock this sweater dress to its fullest potential. A cozy dress with a small heart detail in the front and a big "cold hearted" devilish cupid emblem in the back, it's an ideal oversized midi dress that spews bad behavior.

Weirdo Romper

V-Day may be a chill day for you, but there’s nothing chill about this “Weirdo” romper. While some fashionistas may hold embroidery close to their hearts, Lazy Oaf puts it right on your ass with two big hearts resting on those comfy cheeks.

Weirdo Slippers

Scurrying around the house barefoot is cute until you realize you’ve dragged all that dirt into bed. Save yourself the mess you've brought with you to bed and nab these devilishly good-looking weirdo sliders. Besides, going barefoot is for normies.

Heart Cut Out Velvet Bodysuit

When someone says eat your heart out, you’ll think of this red velvet heart cut out bodysuit. Show your evil side, and maybe even those two girls up front, in this black and red high-neck bodysuit.

No Angel Kinckers Set

Some people like to walk around in extra AF maribou robes, and some people walk around in their underwear. These No Angel Knickers are for those who like to walk on the wild side with hardly anything on.

Always Watching Zip Fleece Jacket

On those chilly windy nights, cuddle up with something warm for your stone cold heart like Lazy Oaf's Always Watching Zip Fleece Jacket. It features a heart-shaped zipper with two large pockets in the front (rejoice!).

Regardless of if your heart is as icey as the Grinch's or as warm as the one actually beating inside you, this line will definitely prey on your darker side for Valentine's Day