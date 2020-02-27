Le Creuset's Shell Pink Collection Is An Instagram Foodie's Dream

Investing in new kitchenware is something that often falls by the wayside. But Le Creuset's new Shell Pink collection will certainly get you excited about updating your collection of bowls, plates, and mugs.

Released earlier this month, the 15-piece stoneware range includes everything from heart-shaped dishes to pastel pink egg cups, biscuit jars, and espresso mugs — all with a subtle ombre design. On Instagram, Le Creuset described Shell Pink as a "soft and delicate shade of pink [that] will add charm and sophistication to the kitchen."

Along with romantic heart-shaped pieces (that'll be perfect for Valentine's Day occasions for years to come), the new range includes flower-shaped designs to remind you of the spring and summer seasons.

Surprisingly, it's not too expensive either. Prices start from just £7.50 for an adorable pink dip bowl and range all the way up to £240 for a large heart-shaped casserole dish. So even those with a teeny tiny budget can enjoy a slice of the Shell Pink pie. (And all stoneware pieces come with a 10-year guarantee to give you peace of mind in clumsy moments.)

This collection is just the latest Instagram-friendly launch from Le Creuset. In 2019, the French brand announced yet another pastel-focused range, the Glacé collection, along with a limited edition Star Wars range. Keep your eyes peeled for more kitchenware delights.

For now, though, here's our pick of the best pieces from Le Creuset's latest offering: