Bustle

Le Creuset's Shell Pink Collection Is An Instagram Foodie's Dream

By Lauren Sharkey
Le Creuset

Investing in new kitchenware is something that often falls by the wayside. But Le Creuset's new Shell Pink collection will certainly get you excited about updating your collection of bowls, plates, and mugs.

Released earlier this month, the 15-piece stoneware range includes everything from heart-shaped dishes to pastel pink egg cups, biscuit jars, and espresso mugs — all with a subtle ombre design. On Instagram, Le Creuset described Shell Pink as a "soft and delicate shade of pink [that] will add charm and sophistication to the kitchen."

Along with romantic heart-shaped pieces (that'll be perfect for Valentine's Day occasions for years to come), the new range includes flower-shaped designs to remind you of the spring and summer seasons.

Surprisingly, it's not too expensive either. Prices start from just £7.50 for an adorable pink dip bowl and range all the way up to £240 for a large heart-shaped casserole dish. So even those with a teeny tiny budget can enjoy a slice of the Shell Pink pie. (And all stoneware pieces come with a 10-year guarantee to give you peace of mind in clumsy moments.)

This collection is just the latest Instagram-friendly launch from Le Creuset. In 2019, the French brand announced yet another pastel-focused range, the Glacé collection, along with a limited edition Star Wars range. Keep your eyes peeled for more kitchenware delights.

For now, though, here's our pick of the best pieces from Le Creuset's latest offering:

Stoneware Grand Mug
£17.50
|
Le Creuset
With the ability to fit both hot drinks and soup, this artisanal mug will see you through the year in style.
Stoneware Heart Plate
£13.50
|
Le Creuset
Use this baby pink plate for a hearty starter, dessert, or side dish.
Stoneware Egg Cup
£9
|
Le Creuset
Even if you're not an avid consumer of eggs, this will make an eye-catching touch to any shelf or cupboard.
Stoneware Flower Dish
£15
|
Le Creuset
Add a springtime vibe to your kitchenware with this flower-shaped plate.
Stoneware Biscuit Jar
£39
|
Le Creuset
Treat yourself to this high-end biscuit jar for your mid-morning and late night snacks.
Stoneware Stackable Ramekin
£10
|
Le Creuset
Cupboards overflowing with ramekins? Surely, one more won't hurt.
Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
£240
|
Le Creuset
The OG with the price tag to match. This deep casserole dish is an investment piece that comes with a lifetime guarantee.