One of the United States' most famous denim companies is taking a stand on an issue that profoundly affects American society. Levi Strauss is joining the gun control debate, with the company announcing the launch of a three part plan to help stop gun violence. While it is perhaps unexpected to see an apparel company involved in gun control advocacy, the organization's CEO believes it is business' responsibility as powerful economic and political players to help protect Americans' safety.

Levi Strauss' new gun violence prevention initiative involves three components. First, the company launched the Safer Tomorrow Fund, which will provide over $1 million in grants in the next four years to organizations working to stop gun violence in the United States. So far, the company has established grant partnerships with Everytown for Gun Safety, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, and Live Free.

The second part of Levi Strauss' gun violence prevention plan involves a partnership with business executives and Everytown for Gun Safety to form Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety. The group will bring like-minded business leaders together to help combat U.S. gun violence. Finally, the third component of the company's plan includes a commitment to its employees. Levi Strauss will now double its donation match if employees make a contribution to organizations working with the Safer Tomorrow Fund. The company also expanded its already-existing paid volunteer policy to allow employees to receive payment for political activism activities for up to five hours per month.

