After welcoming a son into the world together about a year ago, two X Factor U.K. familiars are parting ways. Released on social media on Sunday, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's split statement confirms the two are breaking up, though they plan to always love each other as a "family".

Payne, the 24-year-old former One Direction star, announced the news on his Twitter account, saying,

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.

His announcement comes one day after the X Factor judge and Girls Aloud singer's 35th birthday, according to PEOPLE. And it might not have been a total surprise to some: certain outlets have been reporting for months on rumors that the duo might be on the verge of a breakup. The English couple is not married but they had a son, whom they named Bear, in March of 2017.

Cheryl also posted a statement, nearly word for word, on her Twitter account.

According to PEOPLE, the origin of the music stars' relationship began on the X factor set in 2008. Cheryl was one of the judges on the show, and Payne had come on as one of the contestants. His talent had been apparent, and Payne was quickly grouped with four of the other reality show contestants: Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. The five of them went on to form the boy band One Direction, which grew into a potent force that enjoyed immense, teen-obsessed popularity. In 2015, One Direction earned the top spot as the most profitable boy band of the 21st century, according to FORBES.

In March of 2017, the same month that their son was born, Payne publicly spoke about Cheryl for the first time,

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Payne told U.K.’s Rollacoaster magazine, according to PEOPLE. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

More to come ...