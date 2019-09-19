Sometimes you just have to accept things ending, difficult and gut wrenching as it can be. Relationships, friendships, meals you never want to end, and of course the hardest of all things to let go of — summer. But hey, there is a lot to be said for just kicking back and leaning into the chillier months. Not only in terms of getting back to basics and hibernating a bit, but also in terms of getting hygge AF. And what says hygge more than Lidl's new foot warmer? An easy and reasonably priced way to banish those icicle toes and make you a considerably more desirable bed companion.

Say bye bye to horrifically ice-clad tootsies and hello to OMG these feet are too hot to handle. This little legend looks deceptively like a lovely fluffy pillow but if you turn it over, you see the truth. On the underside are two foot holes to pop your toes into. OMG, yes, yes, yes.

So you can basically use this as a cushion in the day time and when you're done masquerading as an interior design guru, you can flip that thing over and get your cosy on.

The foot warmer is a part of the "middle of Lidl" or as I call it "the aisle of needless desires." It's called the Meradiso Foot Warmer Cushion and comes in a multitude of neutral colours to match any sofa. Even the super-heavily patterned one you inherited off your exe's nan. Black, brown, or beige — the world is your darn oyster babes. Although TBH the beige does look suspiciously like a Shar-pei.

The cushion is set to hit Lidl's middle aisle on Sept 22. And guys of course it's not the only thing those geniuses have on offer. That, my friend, would be a crying shame. They have a whole host of cosy AF pjs, slippers, and lounge wear to keep you snug as a bug in a rug.

And if that wasn't enough, there are also due to be lots of other lovely home essentials including candles and rugs and a seriously lit bed tray. The perfect accompaniment to your foot warmer, and probably spinsterhood, is this Livarno Living Bed Tray. So you can enjoy snacks, food stuffs, tea, coffee, wine, fizzy water — all from the comfort of your bed. It may even solve the age old concern regarding eating biscuits/crisps/croissants in bed. Which as anybody who's ever had to share a bed with another will tell you is one of the great arguments of our time.

Eating in bed sounds a bit bonkers, I know. But guys, according to The Express a poll conducted by the homeware giant MADE.com found that over a quarter of people in the UK regularly do. As in over a quarter of the 2,000 Brits surveyed are keen on tucking into their spag bol or curry while tucked up in bed. Hmm, definitely not for me but hey if it's for you, why not enhance the whole experience with a foot warmer?