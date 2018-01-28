Lil Uzi Vert's Pop Tart Quote At The Grammys Is Super Relatable

The red carpet can be a perilous place — it's on live television, and interviewers never quite know what the talent is going to say. Case in point? Rapper Lil Uzi Vert speaking to Giuliana Rancic on the 2018 Grammys red carpet. What started as a "What are you doing today?" ended with talking about breakfast pastries. As a result, some on the internet are as confused as Ranic, while others are overjoyed.

Lil Uzi Vert is walking the Grammys red carpet for the first time this year, as he's nominated for Best New Artist along with SZA, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara and Khalid, as well as Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with Migos. Both are pretty tough calories, but Lil Uzi Vert seemed pretty nonplussed about being on a red carpet with dozens of famous people. And fans love that, because famous people are still just people, you know? Regular old people who just happen to make music and get photographed for a living.

In any case, Rancic tried to cajole more than a few words out of Lil Uzi Vert, and it just wasn't happening. Maybe he's shy, or maybe he just didn't have anything to say. Either way, Lil Uzi Vert did manage to plug his favorite breakfast pastry (that would be the Pop-Tart) and insist that he would wake up tomorrow just like any other day. Twitter, as Twitter is, as split on what they thought about the whole thing.

Some Were Really Confused

And Others Were Really In Love

A Few Love The Cardi B/Lil Uzi Vert Interview Dream Team

No matter how you feel about the whole thing, Lil Uzi Vert loves his Pop-Tarts and who can blame the guy? Who doesn't love a Pop-Tart every once in a while? Or every morning? Stars — they really are just like us.

Besides being totally chill on the red carpet, Lil Uzi also gained some online attention for his 2018 Grammys look. He channeled his favorite rap goth, wearing a black hoodie and JNCO-esque black pants. It was very Hot Topic of him (but in a good way).

No matter how Lil Uzi Vert feels on the red carpet, he certainly was ready for the Grammys the night before the big show — along with his fellow nominees, he performed at the Spotify Best New Artist party. According to Billboard, he "revved up the crowd with his chart-topper 'XO Tour Llif3' and danced his way through his featured verses on Migos’ track 'Bad and Boujee.'"

If all of this has you super into seeing Lil Uzi Vert on tour, well, you're in luck — he's currently performing shows. According to his official website, he has a few dates in California and Nevada at the beginning and middle of February before taking it international. Lil Uzi Vert will play shows in New Zealand, Australia before coming back to the United States for show in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Houston, and more.

According to Uproxx, Lil Uzi Vert has been fueling speculation for months that he would be collaborating with Kanye West, and the two were recently photographed in New York City together. If West is working on music right now, and Lil Uzi Vert is working on new music right now, well, what's to say that they're not working on new music together?

New music, new tours, and possibly new awards. Lil Uzi is having the biggest year of his fairly short life, and even if he doesn't take the Grammy Award home for Best Rap Performance or Best New Artist, chances are this rap darling will be able to work on whatever he wants for years to come.