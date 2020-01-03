Holiday sales may be over, but that doesn't mean that the deals have to end. Case in point: Lilly Pulitzer’s After Party Sale was recently announced, offering fans major discounts on the brand's resort wear staples. Mark your calendars for Jan. 6, fashionistas.

Lilly Pulitzer may not be the most budget-friendly brand on the block, but that’s what makes this a sale you don’t want to miss. While the online discounts won't begin until 8 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 6, those who want to shop in-store will be able to reap the discounts beginning Jan. 4.

The sale includes a variety of products, including the brand’s most memorable prints in a series of button-downs, short sets, high collar dresses, pants, lightweight sweaters, and even blankets. When the sale begins online, shoppers will be added to a waitlist for a chance to shop pieces that are on sale. You can expect to find pieces for as low as $29. What's more, Lilly Pulitzer will continue to drop new After Party Sale deals throughout the duration of the sale.

Are you ready for some discounts? Here are some of the best pieces to shop during the Lilly Pulitzer After Party Sale.

UPF 50+ Luxletic 28 Corso Golf Pant

In case you didn't already know, Lilly Pulitzer carries the most luxe athleisure, like these super fun golf pants.

Pim Strapless Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits (like this one in a fun, playful print) is a super quick and easy way to look pulled together without much effort at all. It's a retro no-brainer.

Franci High Collar Dress

This chic, champagne-colored dress is a great option for a fancy wedding or maybe even a super extra brunch.

Luxletic Run Around Short

The runaround short is the kind of resort wear you want to sport poolside or for a light walk or even a jog. The shorts have been reduced significantly to under $30. You may want to grab two for yourself at these prices.

Calla Off-The-Shoulder Romper

The next time you're on vacay, this romper from Lilly Pulitzer is the perfect comfy, but cute ensemble to bring along with you.

Waverly Top

You can now get this easy, breezy Waverly top for under $20. What a deal!

Pearl Stretch Shift Dress

Lilly Pulitzer dresses are special because of designs like this one. You got an outing in the Hamptons or a cruise ship dinner? Add this adorable dress to your checkout.

Hollee Dress

The Hollee Dress is an eye-catching print. Drifting from Lilly Pulitzer's more classic pattern, this dress is perfect for an everyday stroll or an evening dinner.

If you're still getting over the winter blues, let this incredibly rare sale be the thing to get you out of your funk and excited for spring.