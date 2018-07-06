Lilu Lip Care's Silver Balm Necklace Is The Grown Up Version Of The '90s Staple
Remember those necklaces from the '90s that carried your favorite lip balm? Well, there's now a grown-up version. Lilu Lip Care created a sterling silver lip balm necklace, so you can take you shade with you everywhere you go — pockets or no pockets. No one will know that you're carrying balms around with you in the accessory, either. Until, you know, you untwist the top and apply the product.
The only thing better than a throwback accessory is one that you can still rock decades late. Lilu Lip Care's necklaces are exactly that. The brand created four different styles all made with .925 sterling silver that is designed specifically to hold little lip balm pearls that the brand has created.
Just like the necklaces, there are four different lip balms to choose from. There's Simple Shimmer, Radiant Red, Perfect Pink, and Berry Blush. You can even get an assortment pack, so that you can try them all. You don't need a new necklace to try different shades, either. Each necklace is made to be refillable.
Once you use all of your lipstick, just pop the old pearl out and put a new one in. This is way more than just your typical '90s gimmick. This necklace is an accessory that is camouflaged as a high end outfit add-on.
The only catch of these high-end accessories are, well, that they really are high end. Each necklace is $149 each. While that is a whole lot more than the one you had in the '90s, this one is made out of sterling silver. You will get a pack of lip balms to put in it though, so that's an added bonus. After that, you'll have to stock up on replacement sets, which come with five pearls for $9.99.
Here's a look at every single necklace in the collection. Even if you don't end up buying and of these accessories, you'll get a nostalgic flashback to an item that grew up — just like you did.
1. Cosette
$149
If you're a minimalist, this is the necklace for you. At first glance, this looks like a classic little ball on a string. But really it's the perfect little egg to hid your lip balm in. Just unscrew the top of the ball and use the little loop to hold and apply the perfect amount of balm.
2. Olivia
This design is slightly more quirky than the first. It looks like a tiny little snow globe to wear around your neck. Except, you know, way more practical. The base comes off, and you can fill it with your favorite shade.
3. Camille
$149
This one is a slightly larger design. The teardrop design is a bit more chic than the other two. It's perfect for office attire or dressing up for a night out. With a design like this, there's no outfit that won't look great with it. Plus you'll have the perfect balm with you too.
4. Justine
$149
Last but not least is this rattle-looking design. This is perfect for all the moms-to-be out there. It also comes with a large loop at the bottom of the circle, so you an have the perfect aim with your new balm.
5. Lip Balm
These are the balms that the brand has to offer. You can buy them in the assortment seen above or pick your favorite and buy a set of one single shade. No matter how you buy them, you'll get five pearls for $9.99. That's pretty darn affordable.
This is pretty much the chicest way to carry lip balm since the '90s.