There's a particular sort of agony to sending a message and anxiously waiting for a response that takes hours to come, or seeing someone you used to date posting on social media in the wake of a breakup. On Friday, Lily Allen dropped new track, "Lost My Mind," and the British singer-songwriter captures that torment, in lyrics that candidly examine the dissolution of a relationship and breakdown in communication that comes with it.

On the mellow, vocoder-laced track, Allen sings:

"I caught some, feelings

Now I sense a change

Something beautiful has slipped away

I let you in and, then you disappear."

In the chorus, to a deceivingly buoyant melody, Allen sings,

"Now I'm stuck in a rut, kicking stones

Looking at my phone all night

Maybe I've lost my mind,

When I couldn't breathe

Couldn't sleep

And you say it served me right

Maybe I've lost my mind"

The song is the latest offering from Allen's forthcoming fourth album, No Shame, due out on June 8, following previous singles, "Trigger Bang" — a collaboration with U.K. rapper Giggs — "Higher," and "Three."

Upon the song's release, Allen's fans took to social media to share their excitement about the track.

Lily Allen on YouTube

As @No1LilyAllenFan tweeted, "@lilyallen Lost My Mind is such a beautiful song and makes me feel some kinda way!!! I love the lyrics so much, think this might be one of my all time fav songs!! Too good So proud of you," and @kforkirsty_ wrote, lily i love u [heart emoji] lost my mind is amazing," along with a star-eyed emoji.

@pavi__97 also said, "I'm in love with @lilyallen's new song Lost My Mind. This album is shaping up to be so diverse and at the same time be so cohesive! Way too excited #NoShame".

Allen — who divorced husband Sam Cooper in 2016, with whom she has two daughters, as Billboard reported — has said that this album is her most personal yet. It's her first album since 2014's Sheezus. While she's known for her biting wit and sharp lyricism, where her songs previously featured lots of social commentary, on No Shame she is more introspective. In an interview published on May 22, she told Stereogum,

"I’m self-aware enough to know that what people like about my writing is the directness and the honesty, but I think the difference between this album and previous records is that that honesty has usually been observations of other people and looking outwards. This time it was about turning the observation in on myself."

As is evident in the lyrics to "Lost My Mind," Allen told Vulture in an interview published May 25 that prior to and during the making of the record, she went through a pretty dark time.

"Well, I lost my marriage, I lost my house, I lost my mind," Allen told the publication. "I literally had to hit rock bottom and build myself back up."

She also revealed in 2016 that a stalker had broken into her house while she was home alone, The Guardian reported. Of that time, Allen told Vulture, "I couldn’t have been more isolated. I lost all of my friends. I couldn’t talk to anybody. I was on my own."

No Shame, however, marks an upswing for Allen, and on Friday, the artist announced that she will embark on her first North American tour in four years, according to Rolling Stone, which will kick off in October. While No Shame isn't available in its entirety until June 8, fans can listen to four songs from the album, including "Lost My Mind," right now and see just how relatable it really is.