At midnight on Sunday, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and singer Ben Platt's Hamildrops Collab came out — and its powerful message reflects many of the sentiments associated with the March for Our Lives. The song, "Found Tonight," encourages people to persevere in the face of adversity. It's certainly a fitting message for the collaboration, some proceeds of which will benefit the March for Our Lives on March 24.

As Broadway World reported, the Hamildrop series was originally announced by Miranda in December 2017. It features Miranda releasing new Hamilton music every month for one year. Hamilton is a widely popular musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' Founding Fathers. "Found Tonight" is the latest installment in the series.

The moving song opens by saying that while "we may have not yet reached our glory," people will look back and tell their children "the story of tonight." The song seems to imply that while present times may be challenging, people are unifying to create change — and that they should remain hopeful for the future. Indeed, the song implies that changes being made now constitute history in the making. People will even proudly tell future generations about it.

This message applies greatly to the Parkland survivors, who are diligently working in the face of much adversity to ensure that mass gun violence never happens again. These students have overcome many obstacles to ensure that their message is heard, including enduring critiques and condemnations from politicians — and even facing death threats.

The song then goes on to emphasize the power of unity to affect change. It also highlights the importance of seeking out others when people feel like they might be alone in their fight against adversity:

Have you ever felt like nobody was there?

Have you ever felt forgotten in the middle of nowhere?

Have you ever felt like you could disappear?

Like you could fall, and no one would hear?

Well, let that lonely feeling wash away ...

Cause maybe there's a reason to believe you'll be okay ...

Cause when you don't feel strong enough to stand

The song concludes by offering the reassurance that more and more people will always join to help others fight against injustice -- and share accounts of this fight. It also again asserts that time will pass and today's actions will help create a new, and maybe brighter, tomorrow

Raise a glass to freedom

Something they can never take away ...

Raise a glass to all of us

Tomorrow they'll be more of us

Out of the shadows

The morning is breaking

And all is new ...

It's only a matter of

Time

This portion of the song also seems to aptly apply to the experience of Parklands survivors and the challenging work many of them are doing to seek to change gun control legislation in the United States. The song's message of better days ahead perhaps offers some comfort and reassurance during rather trying times.

The March for Our Lives, which some of the proceeds from the song will benefit, will happen in Washington, D.C. on March 24. Simultaneous sibling marches will also take place around the country. According to the March's website, its mission is to "demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues." The mission also asserts that, "No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country."

Overall, Miranda and Platt's new song seems to have a message that is quite fitting for the Parkland teens' work that it is seeking to help support. Hopefully the students working to achieve change in regards to gun control can take some of the song's words of comfort to heart.