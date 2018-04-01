In an epic April Fools' joke, Theater Mania announced that one of the best worst movies ever made is about to become one of the best worst musicals ever made. On April 1, Theater Mania published an April Fools' article about Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing Tommy Wiseau's The Room to Broadway. Miranda responded to the joke on Twitter, and while he played along at first, now fans are pretty bummed that the news wasn't real.

According to Theater Mania's fake announcement, Miranda had already put together a star-studded cast for the stage production of the cult classic film, with a whole slew of ridiculously-titled songs to boot.

"This is all VERY premature," Miranda tweeted in response to the joke. "[We’ll] try it out of town in San Francisco." While some fans picked up on the farce right away, others were hopeful that Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tommy Wiseau's The Room: The Broadway Musical might actually see the light of day.

Sadly, Miranda followed up with another tweet shortly thereafter, and confirmed to the world that it was just for laughs. In response to a fan, the Hamilton creator wrote, "Okay. Happy April Fool's." Aw, man!

Miranda then went on to reiterate the joke, and gave credit where credit was do. He did, however, admit that they watched The Room while workshopping Hamilton at Vassar, giving fans a Room-Hamilton connection, even though it isn't a full-fledged The Room musical.

Fans expressed their wish that the joke was real via Twitter and voiced their support for a real The Room musical.

Many fans were understandably bummed by the joke, especially considering The Room's recent rebirth into the mainstream, thanks to The Disaster Artist — James Franco's 2017 film about Wiseau's The Room, AKA the best worst movie ever made. Franco's portrayal of Wiseau scored him a Golden Globe for Best Actor, Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in 2018, and made Wiseau, himself, more recognizable than he likely could have ever imagined.

Even before any of that, though, Wiseau's long-had dreams to stage The Room on Broadway. According to SlashFilm.com, Wiseau's original script for the film actually started off as a play — he even got to perform it as such for the American Film Institute in 2011.

"People really enjoyed it," Wiseau told Westword of the performance. "I slightly changed it because due to the stage, you know? Keep in mind, the AFI is a cinema, it’s not a stage theater. But we did really well, because people really enjoy it and I’m proud of it. I’m working very deeply with several people to put The Room on Broadway. It’s a work in progress. I was very happy with the result, because it was originally supposed to be a play.”

There's no shortage of enthusiasm for Wiseau and Miranda to make The Room a Broadway reality. Especially when the fake cast and song list is so good. Among the established stage stars listed in Theater Mania's joke announcement: Mark Rylance (Ready Player One, Dunkirk) as Johnny, Patti Lupone (hello, it's Patti Lupone) as Claudette, and Justin Guarini (whom you may remember from the first season of American Idol and/or from When Justin Met Kelly) as Mark.

And can we talk about the song list? Each title of which references one of the many ridiculous line in Wiseau's original film. Theater Mania did some really great fake work on those. Plenty of fans would likely pay good money to see a star-studded cast sing about Lisa's insane pizza order ("Half Canadian Bacon With Pineapple, Half Artichoke With Pesto and Light on the Cheese"), or the bizarre moment when Johnny asks Mark "Anyway, How Is Your Sex Life?" out of absolutely nowhere.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tommy Wiseau's The Room: The Broadway Musical was clearly an April Fool's Day joke, but... what if it wasn't? It's basically good to go as-is: the cast, the song list, Wiseau's 99-page screenplay. Just think about it, Lin-Manuel. The world would be a better place to live (with The Room on Broadway).