While you may know Lindsay Lohan best for her iconic roles in generation-defining films like Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, the star also had an equally iconic music career. Her debut single “Rumors,” released in 2004, is legitimately one of the best teen-pop songs of all time, which is why it’s such amazing news that Lindsay Lohan is working on new music, as proven by these photos taken inside the recording studio.

Lohan first teased that she had music on her mind again via Instagram on Saturday, June 1, when she shared a simple photo of herself in the studio, with headphones on and a music sheet on a stand in front of her. In the pic, she's closing her eyes and putting her hands to her chin, as if she was thinking hard about something. She captioned the photo with just one headphones emoji, which really says everything. She followed up the teasing post with another picture of her in the studio, much blurrier this time around, captioned “🎵 🎤 🎶 #ME.”

And in case you thought that she could be in the studio for another reason, there’s no need for speculation. Lohan seemed to confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, June 2, by replying to a news story about her new music from The Blast and saying that she was “Hard At Work." Between Miley Cyrus’ excellent new EP, the Jonas Brothers’ highly successful comeback, and now this important news, the Disney generation is thriving once again.

She might be hard at work again in the studio, but Lohan has been keeping very busy doing non-music related projects as of late. The actor and singer added businesswoman to her long resume last summer when she opened Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos. Of course, it immediately became the new summer hotspot, and she documented her new business, and the drama amongst its young VIP staff, on a MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Despite her delving into different projects, it’s been a long time since the world has heard new music from Lohan. Her last studio album, A Little Bit Personal (Raw), was released back in 2005. Her debut album Speak came out a year prior and achieved platinum status. Hopefully, her studio sessions will lead to a new album, which would be her first in over 13 years.

The last music release fans received from Lohan was the one-off dance-pop single “Bossy," which was written and produced by Ne-Yo, and in a very clever marketing decision, was used as the theme song for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. There couldn't have been a more appropriate choice.

Lohan seems to have had a change of heart in recent months when it comes to getting back in the studio, as she initially refrained from releasing music in older to support her sister Aliana in her musical endeavors. “My sister is coming out with her record and I want to support her in that,” Lohan said to Billboard in January 2019. But the singer was open to collaborating with her, as they had done before on the iconic Christmas song “Lohan Holiday." She told Billboard, “We’ve talked about writing together and maybe doing something together if we have season two, or just in general.”

The music industry has room for more than one Lohan, and the world would be better off with both of them.