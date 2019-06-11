Once upon a time in the early '00s, an It Girl, an actor, and Britney Spears had a rowdy night out that produced some very infamous photos. They all seemed pretty buddy-buddy at the time, but one of them recently claimed that wasn't exactly the case. Well, Lindsay Lohan responded to Paris Hilton's frenemy-style shade while speaking to the hosts of Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show (as reported by People), and it sounds like she's trying to rise above the whole thing.

OK, so, here's what went down, in case you missed it: Back in May, Hilton played a little game called "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Basically, Cohen's guests are asked three super-personal questions — which tend to revolve around rumors and gossip — but are allowed to skip one (aka "Plead the Fifth").

"Paris," Cohen addressed the star. "You have recently said that you never want Lindsay Lohan's name spoken in the same sentence as yours. Paris, say three nice things about Lindsay Lohan."

Surprisingly, Hilton chose not to plead the fifth here, and grinned while saying, "She's beyond." Cohen then replied, "That’s a pretty nice thing, to say she’s beyond." Well ... not exactly, because Hilton followed up by adding, "lame and embarrassing." Brutal.

Well, that went down about a month ago, and now, Lohan has finally decided to respond. When the hosts of The Kyle and Jackie O Show asked the star about what Hilton said, Lohan coyly remarked, "Who’s that?" *Quietly sips piping hot tea*

She then went on to add, "Nothing really makes me angry. I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person." Lohan told the hosts, "I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them."

Hilton has been unusually outspoken about Lohan in recent months. Although, to be fair, Cohen is for sure partially responsible for adding fuel to the fire. Back in December 2018, during an interview on Cohen's SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show, as reported by Us Weekly, the host asked Hilton to explain what happened the night that she, Lohan, and Spears were all photographed hanging out together.

Long-story-short, Hilton claimed that Lohan wasn't actually invited to hang with her and Spears, but that she jumped in their car in front of the photogs at the last minute. "Back in the day we were friends," she said of her one-time relationship with Lohan. "[Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people — good vibes only."

Now, it's worth noting that both Hilton and Lohan have recently decided to dip their toes back into music, so who knows, maybe all this drama is for the purpose of publicity. Or maybe they'll even surprise everyone by eventually making amends and collaborating. Either way, though, Lohan has come out on top this time around by choosing to turn the other cheek.