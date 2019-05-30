Lisa Linh is an influencer and content creator whose mission on Instagram is to help her community promote self-growth through discovery and exploration and to de-stigmatize mental health treatment. She is also embarking on a new journey in June, pursuing her Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy so she can better understand and help those who are struggling with mental health issues. That's why Lisa Linh is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

A lifestyle blogger, photographer, and content creator raised in Long Beach, currently living in LA, and am constantly reminding people that being human is OK.

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

The minimum that I hope people take away is that nobody’s perfect. As great as Instagram is, it is also a highlight reel so what you see is not necessarily what you get (in real life). I want people to be less harsh on themselves, to understand that there are no timelines to meet, and that they’re doing their very best — and I applaud them for doing so.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

I guess it would be the first time I was featured in an Asian-English magazine. It was back in 2015 and I was requested to do an interview by an editor at Culture Magazin. The magazine has a digital edition, as well as a paper version, in which I still have the two copies I’m featured in (they asked to feature me in another issue in 2016).

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend following on social media?

Aja Dang (@ajadang) has the best financial advice and is a great voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. I love everything she stands for and her authenticity.

