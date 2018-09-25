While Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation remains in limbo, all eyes are on those Republican senators whose votes may decide whether or not he makes it to the bench. One of them is Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who responded to allegations against Kavanaugh on Monday to The New York Times, saying that she believed the women behind them needed to be taken seriously. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by two women, both allegations he has denied.

"We are now in a place where it’s not about whether or not Judge Kavanaugh is qualified," Murkowski told the Times. "It is about whether or not a woman who has been a victim at some point in her life is to be believed."

She also told reporters that she supports the idea of an independent FBI investigation into the allegations. "It would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn't it?" she said.

Murkowski is among four Republican senators who may carry decisive votes when it comes down to deliberating whether or not to confirm Kavanaugh. The other key senators are Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker, per Vox.

In her comments Monday night, Murkowski distanced herself her party's leadership, many of whom who have rejected than an FBI investigation is necessary, and who have said they that they want to continue moving Kavanaugh's nomination forward as usual.

"We need to be able to listen," Murkowski said, per the Times. "We have to listen to what she will say on the record, under oath, and what Judge Kavanaugh will say on the record, under oath."

More to come...