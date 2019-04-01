Las Vegas was the place to be this past weekend. Of course, there's always something exciting happening in Sin City, but now Lisa Vanderpump has opened up what's bound to be a new hotspot. The Vanderpump Rules cast supported Vanderpump Cocktail Garden's debut, but where were the Housewives? Lisa Vanderpump explained the absence of the RHOBH cast at her Las Vegas opening during a March 31 interview with Page Six.

Lisa shared, "Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on email and it was all written out for all of them, you know. And they’re not here." Then, she added, "I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button," although it's unclear if she was joking.

Whether Lisa invited her costars or not, it's not surprising that most of them did not attend, especially to fans who have been keeping up with this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season. Lisa is not on good terms with most of her costars at this point.

On Feb. 22, Us Weekly reported that Lisa hadn't "extended an invite to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden to any of the other housewives." However, in that same article, Lisa did say that she's in touch with Denise Richards and Camille Grammer, who is a fellow OG and current Friend of the Housewives.

Lisa remarked to Us Weekly,

"Denise Richards is always very kind and very sweet to me. She has always been and she texted me today and I definitely connected with her. Camille has always been lovely to me."

What did she have to say about her other costars? Lisa claimed, "The rest, they kind of gang up." She also noted, "This is the fourth time I’ve been involved with that kind of thing." So, it's really not too surprising that there weren't a ton of Beverly Hills Housewives there.

Camille showed up to support LVP, which prompted Lisa to reveal some RHOBH scoop to Page Six. Lisa shared, "We’re actually filming Housewives here tonight, funny enough." She elaborated, "[Cameramen are] here tonight. That’s why Camille and I — we’ve been friends for years, she came to join me."

Even though Camille and Lisa are close these days, the same cannot be said for LVP and the other Beverly Hills Housewives. In March, Erika Jayne discussed her lack of relationship with Lisa when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Guest host Mila Kunis asked if Lisa "produced the drama" on the show and Erika said, "I believe so."

Erika also said, "No! What are we gonna talk about?" when she was asked if she talked to LVP since filming. Needless to say, it would be shocking if Erika attended an event of hers.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Before Season 9 even debuted, Kyle Richards admitted she isn't on speaking terms with Lisa and her husband Ken Todd during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show in February, since they apparently kicked her out of their house. Kyle revealed, "The last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house and we were going to have a talk, and then it ended up being a disaster."

Kyle also claimed, "I’ve sent a text and an email." Then she added, "I don’t know if I’m blocked or supposedly blocked, but that’s the last time we spoke."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

It seems like Lisa and her costars (minus Denise and Camille) have been avoiding each other ever since filming. The ladies didn't expect Lisa to be at the Season 9 premiere party in February, but she actually showed up early, did the red carpet alone, and left before any of them even showed up, which Lisa confirmed to Us Weekly. If she avoided seeing the Housewives at a cast event, it would make sense that she might not want to extend an invite for all of them to celebrate her latest venture in Las Vegas.

Of course, it would have been nice for Lisa to have the Housewives on hand for support, but she's thriving nonetheless. The Vanderpump Rules cast members and her family were at the opening along with her many fans.