Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Be Known As “The Next Beyonce” — Or The "Next" Anyone

2019 is quickly starting to feel like "The Year of Lizzo," and the world doesn't seem to be mad about it. And why would they when the multi-hyphenate performer sings, twerks, and plays the flute with utter fierceness? That boldness made her latest album Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019, feel reminiscent of other major female pop breakthroughs. But the singer's messages of body positivity and acceptance defy easy categorization, which is why Lizzo isn't the next Beyoncé, she said on Twitter; in fact, she isn't the next anybody.

In a recent interview with Entertainment City, Lizzo explained why she doesn't want to be known as the next Beyoncé, explaining that the comparisons can sometimes strip away each star's own unique power. Lizzo retweeted her interview with the outlet and provided a synopsis of the conversation to her fans on Thursday, May 23. "Spoiler alert: it's because Beyoncé is already Beyoncé," Lizzo wrote. "There will never be a next Beyoncé. And I've worked too hard to be Lizzo to just become somebody else."

When a new musical sensation hits the scene, it's easy to summarize a person's talent by branding them as a revised version of someone else. And while it's sometimes simpler to label someone as the "next" iteration of a famous musician, it can do a disservice to the burgeoning artist, Lizzo said.

In the interview, when asked why she doesn't like being compared to Beyoncé, for instance, Lizzo clarified that she doesn't mind being grouped alongside the Lemonade artist. Who wouldn't love that company? "First of all, do (compare me to Beyoncé)," Lizzo told Entertainment City. "I mean, if you're gonna compare me to Beyonce that's great." The singer went on, adding that she totally understands why people feel the need to compare her to other artists. "I think human beings need to relate things to each other. We need reference or else...If I see something like, 'What does it taste like?' If I'm eating duck, they'll be like, 'Tastes like chicken.' Ok."

That said, Lizzo explained, there comes a time when it's important to identify an artist for who they are, not who they sound like or remind you of. "But when it's saying Lizzo's the next Beyoncé or Lizzo was the next so and so. Next Missy Elliott," she said. "I reject those statements because my whole entire career is about individuality and it is about me, like, being me. So, how can I be me if I'm the next Beyoncé? I've worked so hard to be Lizzo. It's almost unfair to take Lizzo away from me and put someone else's name on me."

Entertainment City on YouTube

The "Juice" singer, who collaborated with Elliott on the song "Tempo," has long been paving her own path to success. And, instead of being the next artist, she wants to be influential in her own right, just like Beyoné. Lizzo told Vogue back in 2017 when speaking about her group of plus-size back-up dancers, The Big Grrrls, "I want another artist to see the big girls onstage doing the splits and entertaining the crowd at size 16, 18 and I want that artist to say 'Who cares about their size? They're great dancers.' I want Beyoncé to see my dancers and say 'Come with me!'"

There is no question that Lizzo has made a name for herself without being the "next" anyone, and there's more than enough room in the industry for both powerhouse ladies to do their own thing.