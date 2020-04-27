The desire to wear makeup during social distancing varies from person to person: Some people see it as a form of self-care and useful for their Zoom business meetings; others don't feel the need to don lipsticks or mascara. But Lizzo's decision not to wear makeup during social distancing comes from a much more introspective place, according to a recent interview with People.

In a conversation for the magazine's Beautiful Issue, the "Good As Hell" singer and one of the publication's Beauties of the Year revealed that she's not wearing makeup while social distancing. She said the decision came after seeing herself "really dolled up" every day for the past six months. Following her string of glam days, she explained she went makeup-free during a recent trip to Brazil and realized that without cosmetics, she felt less beautiful.

"It’s because I got addicted, used to seeing my face with contour," she told People. "I never thought that would happen because I’m such an earthy bitch, I can go days without makeup!'"

In the same interview, Lizzo expressed that her dream is to strip down not just her makeup but many of the beauty processes she'd grown so used to over the months. She said, "My dream is to just take off my nails, not wear makeup and just grow my ‘fro out and walk around naked in my own garden."

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As for what she is doing during social distancing, the singer said she's still using beauty as self-care — just not makeup. She told the magazine, "This is the first time I ever had a bathtub in my house that I can actually fit in and I’ve been using that [thing]."