Hold onto your hair. Wigs are being blown off left and right today, thanks to Lizzo and Missy Elliott's new song, "Tempo." First of all, if you haven't listened to it yet, go do that. It's fire. Second of all, the track has fans on Twitter losing their minds and begging the already-iconic duo for more.

Word first spread that Lizzo and Elliott were collaborating during a preview party for Lizzo's new album, Cuz I Love You, back in January. Then, while speaking to Beats 1's Travis Mills the following month, the 30-year-old rapper revealed exactly how the idea for the track came about.

In regards to "Tempo," Lizzo explained,

"This new one, I heard it, and I was like, this is so obviously Missy, and I was like, I hope she blesses me with a verse ... She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that’s how I got the verse … I got a memoji of Missy like, smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, 'Oh my god, what the hell.'"

Now that the track is finally out, Twitter is — understandably — obsessed. In fact, fans are so into "Tempo" that they're already basically begging the duo for more collaborations.

Lizzo Music on YouTube

"That Lizzo song featuring Missy Elliott is 2 albums too short," one fan wrote. "Lizzo and Missy need a dope video for their collab," another fan added. "i would love a Missy & Lizzo tour," a third fan said. "just gonna keep putting that energy out in the Universe." Same.

Seriously, though, the excitement out there about this track is out of control in the best way possible. People are living for it. Big time. Like, Twitter is essentially over-run with all-caps tweets right now.

"LIZZO AND MISSY ELLIOT SAVED THE DECADE," announced one fan. "#TEMPO ON REPEAT BECAUSE LIZZO X MISSY IS LITERALLY THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN IN 2019 #f*ckitup," another fan exclaimed. "TEMPO LIZZO AND MISSY DIDN'T HAVE TO SNAP LIKE THIS," yet another fan pretty much yelled.

It's safe to assume that Lizzo, herself, is as excited — if not more so — as fans about the collaboration with Elliott on "Tempo." After Elliott was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in January this year, Lizzo addressed the legendary performer's importance to her via several sincere tweets.

"Miss Misdemeanor Elliott," she began her tribute. "You are our fearless leader. You cut through the thickets of the musical landscape and brought us to the futuristic, smooth, syncopated land of Missy. We love you, we cherish you and we need you."

She then went on to list a few of Elliott's many, many musical contributions and added, "Welcome to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, @MissyElliott," Lizzo wrote to the star. "You are already in the Hall of Fame in the hearts and minds of the millions of people who love you ... I would not be me without you, Thank You."

Yes, today is a good day for all of us, my friends. And even though it's only March, "Tempo" just might end up being the song of the summer. Hell, the song of the year. Now go run that track back and listen to it again.