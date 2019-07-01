Lizzo loves her fans. That should be a given for any performer, but her appreciation goes well-beyond voicing genuine gratitude for their support. In fact, the rapper has repeatedly taken time out from her shows to lift her fans up in a meaningful way as of late, and Lizzo's recent message about self-love during her performance in the U.K. proved no exception.

On June 30, Lizzo posted a short clip on Instagram that highlighted a special interlude from her inspiring set at this year's Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England. Right before she performed "Good as Hell," the rapper addressed the crowd and confessed, "Who would have thunk, two years ago when that motherf*cker broke my heart it’d turn into a platinum record hoe ... that’s a testimony, your transgressions can become your greatest blessings, b*tch!"

She then went on to tell the audience,

"I want you to know that I love you very much, and I'm very proud of you. I want you to know that if you can love me, you can love your god damn self. And if you don't mind, I'd like to do a little mantra with you. I want you to go home tonight and look in the mirror and say, 'I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything.' I really want you to say that, because I believe that we can save the world if we save ourselves first."

Are you crying tears of joy yet? Because her uplifting speech didn't end there, and you better believe that it's going to bring on the waterworks now.

After Lizzo had the crowd repeat the mantra she suggested they do at home, she asked them to turn to the people beside them and say the same thing: "I love you! You are beautiful! And you can do anything!" Goosebumps, you guys. What a special moment to be a part of.

The singer shared video of her self-empowerment lesson on Instagram Sunday. "Repeat as many times as you need," she reiterated in the caption of her post. "Thank you, I really appreciate it." No, Lizzo — thank you. The world really appreciates you.

Lizzo is quickly making a name for herself as an uplifting performer, dropping knowledge at many recent shows. The rapper headlined Sacramento Pride on June 9, where she told the audience, "black lives matter, trans lives matter, and if we're going to celebrate Pride, we need to keep that message three-sixty-five," she told the crowd. "I want you to carry that pride everywhere that you go, no matter what uniform that you're in — you carry that pride and that love for this community."

BBC Music on YouTube

What Lizzo has been doing at her shows is the perfect example of how artists can use their wide-reaching celebrity platform for positive influence and good. She's giving love back to those who've made her famous, and constantly preaching the value of recognizing your self-worth.

Lizzo has really evolved into becoming an artist for the people. And if she ever finds herself in need of a back-up career plan, she could sure as hell find success as a motivational speaker, don't you think?