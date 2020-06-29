The BET Awards might have been virtual, amid this growing COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop Lizzo from slaying in total head-to-toe glam. The 32-year-old artist won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, sharing her acceptance on her Instagram feed. In the video, Lizzo's BET Awards 2020 look is on full display, as she stands tall in a black dress, complete with a white iridescent ruffle down her left side. The dress is a custom creation from Mônot.

In the caption of the acceptance, Lizzo wrote, “I don’t believe in being the ‘best of’ in a category of superior talent. I only believe in being the best me. Thank you @betawards for including my story in your celebration of our culture.” She added, “I am beyond humbled and can’t wait to drop more of my genre-flipping feel good music lol! Trust me... it’s on the way,” as she hinted at music to come.

With her black-tie, red-carpet-ready dress, Lizzo wore her hair in a high ponytail, revealing a pair of gold double-teardrop earrings. And her Natalie Mills earrings retail for $45.

Lizzo’s earrings are the perfect glam for a night on the red carpet, but would also do wonders to kick up your denim-and-t-shirt look while you’re sheltering in place as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Lizzo's exact earrings below: