Lizzo's Outdoor Voices Unitard Is Good As Hell — And You Can Get It For $90

Even if you tried, there's no denying Lizzo can deliver a stellar red carpet moment. Now, the singer/rapper is wowing us with her athletic gear to after debuting an Outdoor Voices unitard during a workout. And you can get it for under $100.

Just before Lizzo brought down the house at the Grammys and nearly cleaned it, earning three grammophone awards, she got her body moving in the mountains. The "Cuz I Love You" performer went hiking with a friend in Runyon Canyon wearing a full body Freeform Unitard from Outdoor Voices. The brand posted a photo of the singer rocking the one piece in green along with a full fanny pack.

Lizzo's unitard features a V-neckline with a scoop back and FreeForm fabric that lets you move freely. Whether or not you're in need of new athleisure gear, this unitard's five-star reviews are enough to convince you it's a piece to keep on hand.

Outdoor Voices currently offers the unitard in sizes S-XL but, as Lizzo identifies as plus size, we're hoping the brand extends their size range soon. The good news? The unitard may run small. One happy customer says that she was surprised the size XL unitard could fit her size 16 figure. "The fabric [is] stretchy, but not see-through at all," she wrote.

Outdoor Voices Freeform Unitard

And according to Outdoor Voices reviews, girls with curvy silhouettes can hop on this highly rated bandwagon. Another reviewer wrote "Curvy Ladies — don’t be afraid to buy this onesie. It's flattering and is so amazing not having to worry about my pants falling down/the waist band rolling. It looks soooo good on and feels so soft. I bought in green and buying the grey."

One thing we can all agree on? The unitard sure looks good as hell on Lizzo. Who knows: we might see her pair it with some gold high heels for a turn on the red carpet next.