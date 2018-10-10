During a Trump rally where the president said Democrats are "too dangerous" to govern and have become a "left wing mob," his supporters chanted "lock her up" about a woman politician — except this time it was not just for Hillary Clinton. "Lock her up!" chants targeted Sen. Dianne Feinstein, too, at the first rally following Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

President Donald Trump was in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and during the campaign rally he attacked a number of Democrats by name including Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren. Then he turned to Feinstein.

"How about Sen. Feinstein? That’s another beauty," Trump said and the crowd began to boo. "'Did you leak the documents?'" Trump said, immitating Senate Republicans. He then pretended to deny the leak as Feinstein, acting nervous and erratic, and turning back to ask the crowd as if it were staff, as the senator did during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Then started the chants. "Lock her up! Lock her up!" the crowd screamed before Trump cut in and said, "I think they're talking about Feinstein. Can you believe it?"

In a statement to The Hill, Feinstein called the comments "ridiculous and an embarrassment." The senator's statement continued, "Dr. Blasey Ford knows I kept her confidence, she and her lawyers said so repeatedly. Republican senators admit it. Even the reporter who broke the story said it wasn’t me or my staff."

More to come ...