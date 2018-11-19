We all know Lucky Charms are magically delicious. However, the cereal took things to a whole new level of yumminess with their new Lucky Charms Chocolatey Winter mix — a limited edition flavor as festive as it is tasty. The classic beloved marshmallows take new shapes in the form of snowmen, snowballs, and snowflakes, and are mixed with a delightful blend of chocolate-flavored cereal, giving a whole new spin on the '90s kid classic.

Truly, what better way is there to celebrate the upcoming winter months than with a ginormous bowl of this cereal and a tall glass filled to the brim with hot cocoa? And this one is well worth adding to your holiday lineup, per food blogger The Impulsive Buy, who described the Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms as "a comforting breakfast or snack when it’s actually cold outside," and "a fun tweak to a classic cereal."

So whether you choose to enjoy the cereal dry or smothered in a puddle of delicious milk, you truly can do no wrong. The cereal is only available for a limited time, so make sure you get some, ASAP. Both Target and Walmart are selling it online, so it's easier than ever to get your hands on it without leaving your couch.

If you're craving more winter-themed treats, you're in luck. Scroll below for more snack inspo!

1 Pillsbury Ready to Bake Hot Cocoa Cookies Pillsbury Baking has never been easier, thanks to Pillsbury. These ooey, gooey cookies are perfect for any occasion, whether it's Christmas dessert, an office holiday party, or just a plain ol' snack. Plus, there truly is no greater combination than chocolate cookie dough, mini marshmallows, and chocolate chips. BRB, snuggling up with these babies all season long.

2 Wildway Grain Free Gingerbread Granola Wildway If you're looking for a protein-packed twist on the classic gingerbread cookie, look no further than Wildway's grain free gingerbread granola. According to its product description, the granola "Has all the smell and flavor of a warm holiday cookie." Plus, the granola blend is gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and dairy-free, making it the perfect snack for all to devour.

3 Dove Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Walmart If you're craving peppermint bark sans the mess of sprinkles and crumbs, Dove's newest candy was made for you. These individually wrapped bites of joy are made with rich, indulgent, dark chocolate and heaps of peppermint for a treat that's melt-in-your-mouth worthy.

4 Organic Hot Cocoa Toaster Pastries Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa toaster pastries are the ultimate indulgent winter treat. The dough itself is infused with cocoa, and the filling is as fudgy and creamy as can be. To top it all off, the pastries are dipped in a cocoa icing. Heat them up in the toaster and enjoy them hot, or munch on them straight out of the box.