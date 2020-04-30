It comes as no surprise to anyone that sales of activewear are on the rise. While you'll never completely shy away from denim, there's something so alluring about a pair of comfy biker shorts and leggings that you can't help but become an athleisure fanatic. And the numbers proves that you aren't alone.

Data collection company Lyst’s most recent findings discovered that activewear searches on the internet are up 25% since the beginning of April. In Australia, activewear searches actually top all other categories searched. More specifically, worldwide, searches for leggings have risen 17%, with Lululemon being one of the top two searched companies of all. They are, after all, beloved by Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid, and more. Who wouldn't love them?

It's likely you, too, are searching for new athleisure looks to add to your at-home wardrobe, whether you're in need of workout outfits or Zoom conference call attire. With their vast selection of comfortable leggings and tanks, Lululemon’s got you covered.

Ahead, find the top 6 best-selling items from Lululemon to indulge in right now. Why not? Everyone else is doing it!

Lululemon Align Pant II 25” $98 | Lululemon Channel Meghan Markle in these workout pants that are perfect for brunch with friends, working from home, or an afternoon run.

Lululemon All Yours Crew $98 | Lululemon The relaxed fit of this sweatshirt brings all the best sporty aspects of the '90s back into your wardrobe.

Lululemon Speed Up Short 2.5” $58 | Lululemon Summer is coming, so it's time to trade out those sweatpants for shorts, and these colorful babies do just the trick.

Lululemon All Yours Boyfriend Tank $44 | Lululemon With blended Pima cotton and Lyocell, this might just be the softest tank you've ever worn.

Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support $42 | Lululemon This lightweight sports bra is also somehow super supportive. It's the ideal pick for yoga and pilates-style workouts.