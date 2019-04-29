Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead! The wee are mighty on Game of Thrones and we all know it. Lyanna Mormont may have died on Game of Thrones but she went out with a blaze of glory befitting the Lady of Bear Island. Nobody can say she didn't do her part.

That little bad*ss took out a freakin' undead giant out! Sure, he picked her up and smooshed her before dropping her to her death, but in Lyanna's final moments she used a dragonglass dagger to stab the giant in his blue eye and destroy him.

More to come...