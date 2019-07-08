Cult setting spray Prep + Prime Fix+ just experienced a summer update to help make your makeup bag as vacation-ready as possible. Prep + Prime Fix+ released new summer scents, bringing a fruity twist to the fan-favorite makeup staple.

The Prep+ Prime+ Fix+ product is a lightweight mist of water that's beloved by makeup artists and cosmetics amateurs alike. The mist is packed with vitamins and minerals and is infused with a mix of green tea, chamomile and cucumber to soothe your skin. The product can be used to refresh your tired complexion, set your makeup for 12 hours, give your skin a boost of hydration, and increase the pigmentation of eyeshadows. While the original Prep + Prime Fix+ is a holy grail product, MAC still has fun updating it with playful new scents and designs.

The Prep + Prime Fix+ summer 2019 collection has five new limited-edition fragrances available in travel-size bottles. The mini bottles are the perfect size to pop in your bag and use on the go, or to take with you in a carry-on while en route to your summer vacation. Each mini bottle retails for $16 apiece, and is both available on MacCosmetics.com and select MAC locations.

"Our mini MAC size is perfect to keep on your desk at work or travel on-the-go constantly like I do!" Romero Jennings, Director of Makeup Artistry, MAC Cosmetics, tells Bustle. "I love this as my summer moisturizer since everything else makes me overly sweaty, especially when I add separate sunscreen."

MAC Cosmetics

"The new summer scents will encourage and remind you to refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day," Jennings says. When you're spritzing your face with peony and watermelon, your summer skincare routine becomes less of a chore.

The Fix+ Mini Pineapple comes with a tropical pineapple scent along with the added benefit of coconut water extract to hydrate skin. The mist comes packaged in a playful pineapple-print bottle, helping to add an island-inspired touch to your makeup vanity.

The Fix+ Mini Watermelon also has a fruity twist, and is packed with watermelon extract to give skin an immediate boost in hydration. The aqua-spritz comes packaged in a mini bottle with floating watermelon slices.

The Fix+ Mini White Tea is a great pick for those who want to soothe their skin during the hot summer months. The watercolor-like leaf-printed bottle holds a mix of three delicate tea strains. The teas included in the formula are Chinese Camellia Sinensis, Silver Needle White Tea and Pai Mu Tan Tea.

The Fix+ Mini Peony lets you tap into a floral bouquet during your makeup routine this summer. The primer gives your face a gentle spritz of a peony scent thanks to the peony root extract in the formula.

The last scent is an Ulta exclusive, so you won't be able to pick it up at a MAC counter. This exclusive scent is the Fix+ Cucumber. The primer is infused with a crisp cucumber scent, and the mist amplifies the cucumber already in the original formula. It is available in both mini and full sized bottles. The travel sized bottle costs $16, and the full bottle clocks in at $28.

This limited-edition line will be available as long as supplies last, so make sure you add these new Prep+ Prime+ Fix+ scents to your makeup bag while you can.