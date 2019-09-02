As summer slowly fades into fall, it's time for makeup bag refresh. MAC is having a 25% off makeup sale. The promotion is active for a limited time and is only available to members of the MAC Lover frequent buyer loyalty program. In an email sent out to MAC Lovers and subscribers, the brand labeled the sale a "Fall Event" and it allows you stock up on most of your favorite products.

Here's everything to know. There is no discount code required. All you have to do is sign into your MAC lover account and proceed to pick out new lipstick shades or fresh eyeshadows you have been eager to try.

If you aren't already a member of the MAC Lover program, there's no time like a killer sale to join. Membership is free and it's tiered, so the more you spend, the more perks you earn. As you escalate your status from Lover to Devoted to Obsessed, your benefits increase. MAC Lovers can get early and exclusive access to products, special seasonal offers, birthday gifts, and more. It's certainly a worth your time to sign up and start shopping.

The MAC Lover 25% off sale ends on Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The sale only applies to the MAC website and MAC stores. It is not applicable for purchases at MAC Counters in department stores or at Ulta. There are some exclusions, such as the new Love Me Lipstick formula or the Studio Fix Foundation Sticks. So be sure and read the fine print.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC also offers standard free shipping with any purchase so you save there, as well.

Below are 10 products you need to pick up during MAC's 25% off sale.

1. Powder Kiss Lipstick

If you love the look of matte yet slightly blurred and soft focus lips but hate the sometimes dry and cakey liquid formulas, then you need to try the Powder Kiss lippies. They are weightless, moisturizing, and wear comfortably. Plus, you get that rich and velvety look that's prime for fall.

2. Retro Matte Lipstick

Fall is almost here and that means deep shades in rich finishes when it comes to lipstick trends. The Retro Matte formula offers saturated color with a totally matte finish. You can rock any of the Retro Mattes on your pucker with no other makeup and still look glam AF.

3. Lip Pencil

MAC's lip pencils are less than $14 during the sale. It's always best to trace the perimeter and fill the surface of your lips with liner when rocking a statement pout. MAC has tons of shades to match whatever shade and formula you choose.

4. Dazzleglass

Lip gloss has mounted a comeback in 2019. Those of you who prefer a megawatt, shiny pucker over a matte mouth can stock up on MAC's glitzy and shimmering Dazzleglass. You can also layer it over your fave matte lipstick shade for extra dimension and oomph.

5. Cream Colour Base

The Cream Colour Bases are a MAC secret weapon. The dewy product adds color and shimmer to lids, lips, and cheeks. Here's a bonus application tip: Use your finger to layer a few coats on your eyelids. Then, run your favorite MAC kohl eyeliner along your upper lashline. Finish by smudging with your finger that slept-in, next day look.

6. Eye Kohl

MAC's Eye Kohls are mega multitaskers. They can be used to line the waterline or the upper lash line and can be smudged along the lid as eyeshadow. At just $14 during the sale, they are a serious value.

7. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

If you are running low on your favorite foundation, like Studio Fix Plus Powder, you can stock up on your go-to shade for less than $25. The sale also offers the perfect opportunity to try a new formula.

8. Eyeshadow

While palettes are super popular, MAC's single serve eyeshadow discs come in tons of shades, textures, and finishes. They are less than $13 during the sale so you may as well grab so everyday hues. You can't go wrong with neutrals, browns, or blacks.

9. In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Mascara

Dark, thick, and curled lashes are in your future if you pick up a tube of this mascara. It's only $18 and will leave you with long, voluminous, and extra glamorous eye fringe.

10. Prep + Prime Fix+

You can finish your face with a spritz or three of this makeup mist. You can also use it for a mid-day refresh when you and your products need a little boost. It's also an excellent choice for a little bedtime moisturizing.

There are plenty of other products on sale through the week so proceed to bring home a MAC haul.