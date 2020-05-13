Mad Max: Fury Road was one of the biggest movie releases in 2015, and was up for a whole host of incredible awards. But the film has also since become synonymous with something else: a feud of sorts between leading actors Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Rumours have been swirling for years now, but the Mad Max stars have opened up about the feud in a recent interview.

Both Theron and Hardy, long with other stars including Zoe Kravitz, have shared their thoughts on what happened in a new piece for the New York Times that provides an oral history of the hit movie. And it seems like some of the rumours were indeed true about the on-set tension.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who starred in the movie, began the discussion by explaining that, "There was a lot of tension, and a lot of different personalities and clashes at times." She continued: "It was definitely interesting to sit in a truck for four months with Tom and Charlize, who have completely different approaches to their craft."

Agreeing with her co-star, Kravitz then commented that, "Tom [Hardy] really had moments of frustration, of anger. Charlize did, too, but I feel like he’s the one who really took it out on George the most, and that was a bummer to see."

Kravitz did add, however that, "You know, in some ways, you also can’t blame him, because a lot was being asked of these actors and there were a lot of unanswered questions."

Then it was down to Theron and Hardy to address the issue, to which they both admitted to tension and their own responsibilities in creating it.

"In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson’s shoes," Theron said of Hardy. "That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival."

Hardy said he also could have been more empathetic, explaining that, "I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways.

"The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked."

He went on to say that if the movie was filmed today, things might be different: "I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

Rumours of the pair not getting on had been circling since the movie hit screens in 2015. Theron addressed the rift during a 2015 interview with Esquire. "We fuckin' went at it, yeah. And on other days, [Hardy] and George [Miller, the director] went at it," she revealed.

"We drove each other crazy, but I think we have respect for each other, and that's the difference. This is the kind of stuff that nobody wants to understand—there's a real beauty to that kind of relationship."

In a 2017 interview, co-star Kravitz addressed the topic, saying: "They didn't get along... I actually don't know if there was one issue. I just think it was like they weren't vibing."