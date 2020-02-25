Communication is key to any successful relationship, and unfortunately, Peter and Madison from The Bachelor are severely lacking in that department. Madison has been open to the cameras that she's abstaining from sex until marriage, but she hasn't yet told Peter. She (kind of?) tried to discuss it with him before the fantasy suite dates started, but all she could muster was an ultimatum-she-said-wasn't-an-ultimatum that she wouldn't be able to move forward if he slept with the other remaining women. "If next week, you were to like, sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to like, move forward in this," she told him vaguely. "And I owe it to you to be honest and upfront with you about that. That is really important to me."

Peter asked if she was saying that she didn't want him to "stay the night" with anyone else. "It's gonna be really hard for me if that's the case," she said. Again, Peter asked her to clarify. "In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum," she continued. "But for me, actions speak louder than words, and I'm just really big on that." That... sounds like an ultimatum, no? Fans have mixed opinions.

Peter seemed to understand, but reminded her that he's dating two other people. "It's not necessarily fair to the relationships that I have," he said. "But I don't want that to get you down in any way and make you think any less of what we have."

And that's pretty much. it. They hugged and left it at that, but the conversation definitely didn't feel finished. Later, their camera confessionals confirmed that it wasn't. "I care very deeply about Madison," Peter told the cameras. "But I have two other relationships right now as well." Subsequently, Madison said the ball was in Peter's court. "He’s got some big decisions to make," she added.

While Peter proceeded to enjoy his date with Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria were left — in the same hotel room, during fantasy suite week — to talk. Victoria asked her if she was OK. "I think it's all just like, hitting me at once," Madison said. "It's just a hard week, and he's trying to figure things out about three different people, and my mind's trying to like, wrap around all of this and I'm having such a hard time with it."

Clearly, Peter and Madison are on very, very different pages, and they need to have an honest and open discussion if their relationship is going to progress any further. Otherwise, it's looking like Madison won't be sticking around much longer.