Maggie Hsu has dedicated much of her life championing Asian American women, but she wasn't always connected with her Taiwanese American identity. Growing up on the East Coast, Hsu was aware she was Asian, but didn't fully understand what that meant until she spent a year in Taiwan, immersed in her culture. Soon after, she co-founded Mochi Magazine, an online publication for young Asian American women. Hsu has continued to fight for Asian representation through her career in business development and strategy, and is one of the principal co-founders of Gold House Collective, a collective of pioneering Asian founders, creative voices, and leaders in tech and media. That's why Maggie Hsu is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

I’m one of the founding members of Gold House, a collective of pioneering Asian founders, creative voices, and leaders. We are dedicated to systematically accelerating the Asian diaspora’s societal impact while enhancing the community’s cultural legacy.

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

The Asian American community is diverse and hard to categorize, and as a result is often fragmented by different demographics, ethnicities, and generations. Regardless, it’s so important for Asian Americans to support each other so that our voices and perspectives are heard more broadly.

One of the signature programs of Gold House is our monthly dinner salons, which convene 30 of our members in an unforgettable experience to solve a specific challenge. During the salons, each attendee provides a “give/get”: something they’re looking to offer to others, and something they need from others. It can be hard for us to ask for help, and this exercise allows us to be vulnerable while supporting each other.

The idea for the #GoldOpen movement came from one of our salons, and it drives viewership for creative projects in our community.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

In college, I co-founded Mochi Magazine with my friend Stephanie Wu. Mochi is an online nonprofit magazine for young Asian Americans, and its original goal was to showcase up-and-coming Asian excellence in areas such as entertainment, sports, and fashion. Through Mochi, I learned about the power of sharing these diverse stories, and it inspired me to continue amplifying these stories through Gold House.

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend to follow on social media?

Amanda Nguyen, founder of RISE, who advocates for sexual assault survivors.

