Come October, the state of Maine won't be celebrating Columbus Day. Legislation signed into law Friday makes Maine the latest state to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in an effort to highlight and honor Native American history and culture.

"Our history is by no means perfect," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement released by her office late last week. "But, for too long, it has been written and presented in a way that fails to acknowledge our shortcomings."

Legislation entitled An Act To Change the Name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day had passed through the state's legislature earlier in the year with hefty bipartisan support. In signing the legislation Friday, Mills said "there is power in a name and in who we choose to honor." The governor went on to characterize the holiday turnover as an effort to promote healing. "Today, we take another step in healing the divisions of the past, in fostering inclusiveness, in telling a fuller, deeper history, and in bringing the State and Maine's tribal communities together to build a future shaped by mutual trust and respect," she said.

While hundreds of cities and towns across the country have opted to officially replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, Maine is only the eighth state to make the change, according to Mills' office.

But the switch from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day reportedly wasn't made easy. According to CBS News, similar legislation failed to pass the state's legislature twice before. In fact, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana told CBS affiliate WGME that she didn't think the latest bill would pass. "I honestly didn't see it happening," WGME reported Dana said. "It's hard in a state like Maine where we do have a lot of racial tensions, we do have a lot of misunderstandings and a lot of gaps between groups, I think."

Maine is expected to celebrate its first official Indigenous Peoples' Day later this year on October 14.

