The Battle of Winterfell may be over, but Jimmy Kimmel's late night skit Game of Phones is still going full force, allowing Game of Thrones cast members the chance to address various fan questions and even complaints. Naturally, the topic of the Night King's epic death came into play, and while some may take issue with Arya being the one to take down the leader of the dead, Maisie Williams' message to Arya Stark haters will make you love her even more — if that was even possible.

Many viewers believed that Jon Snow would ultimately be the one to kill the Night King, given their numerous encounters in the past. However, just when the Night King was about to finish Bran off for good, Arya came out of nowhere with her Valyrian steel dagger and drove the weapon into his unarmored stomach. It was an amazing victory and something that the series seems to have been grooming Arya for (whether we realized it or not) ever since the very beginning.

But like with most things in life, not everyone can agree that it was the right decision for the story and don't believe Arya was trained enough or skilled enough to defeat such a formidable villain. (You know, because becoming an assassin and learning to defeat your enemies while blind is just child's play.) So in the latest Game of Phones skit, Williams addresses those concerns head-on in the most Arya way possible.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

“You expect me to believe a 90-pound girl can defeat an army of White Walkers?” one call asked Williams during the sketch. But who is able to offend Arya Stark? No one. “Listen here, you little sh*t,” Williams replied. “I know where you live. And I’d be happy to add you to my list!” And yes, Arya just so happens to keep her list on a small piece of chalkboard at her office cubicle. So whoever this Todd person is, he better watch his back from here on out.

The divided reaction to Arya's big Game of Thrones moment was, unfortunately, something that Williams worried about while reading the script, telling Entertainment Weekly:

"I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’”

Thankfully, though, the majority of fans were thrilled with Arya's storyline and loved the fact that she basically saved all of humanity. And if you're still questioning Arya's skillset, it's also worth noting that Williams performs most of her own fight scene stunts, which co-creator David Benioff revealed in a behind-the-scenes video.

So what do we say to all the haters out there? Not today, Todd. Not today.