Make Up For Ever's Friends & Family Sale Offers 25 Percent Off & Here's Everything You'll Want To Buy
Are you ready for a makeup bag makeover? Is it time to overhaul your cosmetics wardrobe with a slew of new products for spring? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, then you are in luck! Make Up For Ever's Friends & Family Sale is happening right now and it's absolutely epic. Shoppers will enjoy 25 percent off all purchases made online via the brand's site or at MUFE boutiques.
We'll pause for a moment to allow that good news to sink in! Don't waste any more time shaking and crying with glee over this sale. Instead, harness your energy, grab your wallet, and whip out your credit card to start stocking up! You have plenty of shopping to do with that deep discount.
The Make Up For Ever Friends & Family Sale runs from Thursday, April 5 through Thursday, April 12. That gives you an entire week to shop the brand's quality assortment.
There's even more good news, product lovers. On April 11 and 12, all online shoppers who spend $70 or more will receive a complimentary Step 1 Skin Equalizer Hydrating Primer in the travel-size version.
Below are 12 products that need to be in your product haul after shopping the sale.
Our suggestions are designed to help you navigate the chaos and the thrill of getting a 25 percent discount off prestige products.
#ByeMoney but #HelloSavings. Please note that all product prices in the list below are the original costs. The discount is already applied on the product listing as you shop so you don't need to entry any codes.
This inky liner pot is a Holy Grail product among eyeliner addicts. It's creamy and smudgeable, and can be used to create a wing or a smoky halo.Buy Now
This lightweight skin tint blurs imperfections and gives you a flawless canvas on which to build your look.Buy Now
This clear lip gloss has a vinyl vibe. Wear it over bare lips for megawatt, natural shine. Or layer over top a favorite lipstick shade like a "topcoat" for fresh depth and dimension. You cannot go wrong with a clear gloss in your arsenal.Buy Now
When you paint your pout with this richly pigmented lippie, you will make a major statement without saying a word. The Acrylip Paints come in a variety of colors — from red to purple to hot pink. The shade pictured above is Candy Lips and it's a sweet and powdery pink.Buy Now
The brand's Ultra HD Foundation is offered in 40 shades. So the range is super inclusive. The formula is ace, as well. It was developed to specifically stand up to film and TV technology. You will also enjoy a flawless complexion that looks soft and natural. Coverage is medium-to-buildable and it never feels cakey or heavy.Buy Now
This plumping primer can be applied before makeup to add extra dewy radiance and a moisturized glow. Your face will look and feel healthy and youthful once this product melts into your skin as you start the makeup application process.Buy Now
This 9-pan palette features a host of complimentary neutrals that can take you from day to night and from subtle to dramatic. It's the perfect travel partner.Buy Now
Eyeliner... in a compact? Move over gel pots, kohl pencils, and felt tip, liquid ink pens! The Cake Eyeliner is water-based, highly pigmented, and comes in a pressed powder formula. You basically apply it with a damp brush, building a smoky look or a cat eye flick. The formula dries quickly, as well. You'll never worry about it smudging or migrating, ultimately leading to those dreaded raccoon eyes. #CakeByThe PoundBuy Now
This paint brush is designed for quick and even application of product to large areas of the body. Want to apply a glittery or shimmery lotion to your limbs as you bare your skin this summer? Try this tool.Buy Now
This converter transforms powder products and pencils into waterproof, long-wearing, and smudge-proof looks. It's lightweight and it intensifies pigments and shimmer. It's a magic potion in a bottle that will encourage your creativity.Buy Now
Shaped 'n' scaped brows are always in. This tinted formula fills in sparse spots and leaves brows well-groomed and gorgeous.Buy Now
These Artist Rouge Mat bullet lippies are MUFE's entry into the velvety, full coverage matte arena. The color range is loaded with nudes, pinks, reds, and berries. You can mix and matte or do an ombre lip. Or you can swipe several coats of a single shade across lips for a plush, plumped pout.Buy Now
Stock up and savor those super savings.