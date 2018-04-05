Are you ready for a makeup bag makeover? Is it time to overhaul your cosmetics wardrobe with a slew of new products for spring? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, then you are in luck! Make Up For Ever's Friends & Family Sale is happening right now and it's absolutely epic. Shoppers will enjoy 25 percent off all purchases made online via the brand's site or at MUFE boutiques.

We'll pause for a moment to allow that good news to sink in! Don't waste any more time shaking and crying with glee over this sale. Instead, harness your energy, grab your wallet, and whip out your credit card to start stocking up! You have plenty of shopping to do with that deep discount.

The Make Up For Ever Friends & Family Sale runs from Thursday, April 5 through Thursday, April 12. That gives you an entire week to shop the brand's quality assortment.

There's even more good news, product lovers. On April 11 and 12, all online shoppers who spend $70 or more will receive a complimentary Step 1 Skin Equalizer Hydrating Primer in the travel-size version.

Below are 12 products that need to be in your product haul after shopping the sale.

Our suggestions are designed to help you navigate the chaos and the thrill of getting a 25 percent discount off prestige products.

#ByeMoney but #HelloSavings. Please note that all product prices in the list below are the original costs. The discount is already applied on the product listing as you shop so you don't need to entry any codes.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Aqua Black Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow $23 This inky liner pot is a Holy Grail product among eyeliner addicts. It's creamy and smudgeable, and can be used to create a wing or a smoky halo.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Perfector Blurring Skin Tint $36 This lightweight skin tint blurs imperfections and gives you a flawless canvas on which to build your look.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Glossy Full Vinyl Effect Lip Gloss $20 This clear lip gloss has a vinyl vibe. Wear it over bare lips for megawatt, natural shine. Or layer over top a favorite lipstick shade like a "topcoat" for fresh depth and dimension. You cannot go wrong with a clear gloss in your arsenal.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip Lip Paint $18 When you paint your pout with this richly pigmented lippie, you will make a major statement without saying a word. The Acrylip Paints come in a variety of colors — from red to purple to hot pink. The shade pictured above is Candy Lips and it's a sweet and powdery pink.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation $43 The brand's Ultra HD Foundation is offered in 40 shades. So the range is super inclusive. The formula is ace, as well. It was developed to specifically stand up to film and TV technology. You will also enjoy a flawless complexion that looks soft and natural. Coverage is medium-to-buildable and it never feels cakey or heavy.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Skin Booster $41 This plumping primer can be applied before makeup to add extra dewy radiance and a moisturized glow. Your face will look and feel healthy and youthful once this product melts into your skin as you start the makeup application process.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Artist Shadows 1 Eyeshadow Palette $25 This 9-pan palette features a host of complimentary neutrals that can take you from day to night and from subtle to dramatic. It's the perfect travel partner.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Cake Eyeliner $18 Eyeliner... in a compact? Move over gel pots, kohl pencils, and felt tip, liquid ink pens! The Cake Eyeliner is water-based, highly pigmented, and comes in a pressed powder formula. You basically apply it with a damp brush, building a smoky look or a cat eye flick. The formula dries quickly, as well. You'll never worry about it smudging or migrating, ultimately leading to those dreaded raccoon eyes. #CakeByThe Pound

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Paint Brush Medium 412 $43 This paint brush is designed for quick and even application of product to large areas of the body. Want to apply a glittery or shimmery lotion to your limbs as you bare your skin this summer? Try this tool.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Aqua Seal Waterproof Liquid Coneverter $21 This converter transforms powder products and pencils into waterproof, long-wearing, and smudge-proof looks. It's lightweight and it intensifies pigments and shimmer. It's a magic potion in a bottle that will encourage your creativity.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Brow Gel Tinted Brow Groomer $20 Shaped 'n' scaped brows are always in. This tinted formula fills in sparse spots and leaves brows well-groomed and gorgeous.

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Mat Lipstick $22 These Artist Rouge Mat bullet lippies are MUFE's entry into the velvety, full coverage matte arena. The color range is loaded with nudes, pinks, reds, and berries. You can mix and matte or do an ombre lip. Or you can swipe several coats of a single shade across lips for a plush, plumped pout.

Stock up and savor those super savings.