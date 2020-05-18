Marks & Spencer rolled out the festive glam last Christmas with their Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, and now they're celebrating the dawn of summer with another extravagantly themed delight. The Elderflower Gin Liqueur Glitter Globe is perfect for an alfresco date if you have a back garden, and also gives you the excuse to try out cocktail recipes you've never tried before.

If you hadn't already guessed from its name, the main selling point of this limited edition gin is the flakes of 23 carat gold leaf. Thankfully, this addition doesn't hike up the price of the summer must-have at all, retailing at £15. As Good Housekeeping notes, gin and elderflower is a common combo that provides a floral twist to any cocktail.

Marks and Sparks recommends that a mix of 25ml of the liqueur and 150-200ml of Prosecco is the way to go, accompanied by a wedge of lemon or raspberry garnish — which they've aptly called the 'We're All Gin This Together" cocktail.

Speaking of Prosecco, M&S are selling an accompanying bottle which they've described as "containing delicate golden bubbles." The Conte Priuli Prosecco (£10) provides additional "notes of green fruit and citrus", as Delish writes," and is perfect for the aforementioned recipe.

There are plenty of other cocktails to make with this sparkly gin if M&S's suggestion isn't your style. BBC Good Foods has 10 easy-to-make cocktail recipes that you can make in minutes, including the Fogcutter which has "a quadruple booze hit" with gin, brandy, and sherry, the classic G&T, and the lime-infused Southside. The Elderflower Collins is another option if you're after an even more poignant floral hit, which provides an additional 10ml of Elderflower cordial.

Your fave cocktail bar may be a no-go at the moment, but at least M&S is helping bring it to your doorstep with this heavenly bottle.